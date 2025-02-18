Smart Agriculture Market Set to Reach USD 36.73 Billion by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

Smart Agriculture Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Smart Agriculture Market is growing with demand for AI, IoT, and automation-driven solutions, enhancing precision farming, and yield optimization.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Smart Agriculture Market Size was valued at USD 16.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 36.73 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Rising food demand, sustainable agriculture, and technological advancements such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are driving the smart agriculture market growth. These advancements allow for real-time monitoring, precision agriculture, and better resource management which minimizes waste and maximizes crop yields. Rising food demand, sustainable agriculture, and technological advancements such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are driving the smart agriculture market growth. These advancements allow for real-time monitoring, precision agriculture, and better resource management which minimizes waste and maximizes crop yields. Moreover, given the increasing global population, declining workforce in agriculture, and climate change threats there is a need for innovative solutions that lead to smart agriculture adoption for optimal cultivation and profitability.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Grownetics Inc.-Deere & Company-CropMetrics LLC-Argus Control Systems Ltd-AGCO Corporation-Ag Leader Technology-AgJunction Inc.-CropZilla Inc.-DICKEY-john-AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.-Autonomous Solutions Inc.-BouMatic Robotic B.V.-CLAAS KGaA mbH-DroneDeploy-Farmers Edge Inc.-DeLaval Inc-Granular Inc.-Trimble Inc.-Gamaya-GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft-Raven Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:By Agriculture Type: In 2023, precision farming dominated the smart agriculture market. Precision Farming is enabling farmers to make data-driven decisions due to technologies like GPS, IoT Sensors, Drones, and Artificial Intelligence being adopted for real-time data collection and analysis. It contributes to the significant productivity of crops, reduction in wastage, and lesser adverse effects on the surrounding ecosystem of farming, making it the fastest growing technology in this aspect worldwide whether be it developed or developing nations.The livestock monitoring segment is projected to grow with the slowest CAGR during the period 2024-2032. Increasing global per capita demand and expectation for animal-based products necessitates a paradigm shift in livestock health, productivity, and welfare. Wearable sensors, sophisticated technologies, and AI-powered analytical tools allow farmers to monitor key indicators such as heart rate, behavior, and feed consumption in the livestock industry, resulting in improved efficiency and profit.By Offering: In 2023, software dominated the smart agriculture market. Cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence-driven applications, and farm management systems are examples of software solutions that play an important role in improving agricultural practice. They allow farmers to gather, analyze, and interpret massive quantities of information gathered from sensor networks and IoT devices, which helps them maximize efficiency, minimize expenses, and boost crops.Hardware is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth from 2024-2032. This growth is being propelled by the rise of IoT devices, sensors, drones, and automated machinery. These hardware tech components are essential for real-time data scanning from the field and for precision farming and livestock monitoring. Hardware innovation is likely to develop much further in the smart agriculture market as technologies become more advanced and thus less expensive.

By Farm Size: In 2023, large farms dominated the market share, as these farms had more investments in advanced technologies such as drones, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence solutions. These farms tend to have the funding and set-up to deploy precision agriculture, robotic farm equipment, and large, automated livestock monitoring systems. Efficiency gains, optimum use of resources, and better productivity turn into big profits for large farms, which is why they dominate the landscape.Small farms are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth from 2024-2032. With the growing availability and affordability of technology, small-scale farmers are turning to smart agriculture solutions to improve their productivity and sustainability. The segment is also rapidly growing due to mobile-based platforms, sensors at low costs, and automated systems for small operations making it easier for small farms to increase yields while using fewer resources, expanding their capabilities to compete.By Application: Precision farming had the largest smart agriculture market in 2023, as it accounted for a major share of the total crop production and helped end-users to significantly increase the yield of their post-harvest products and optimize the input resources utilized as well. Precision farming enables farmers to monitor soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health by integrating technologies such as GPS, IoT sensors, drones, and AI. Thus, this data-driven approach allows for more informed decision-making, resulting in reduced waste, better water usage, and fewer chemicals used.North America Leads Smart Agriculture Market with Asia Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthNorth America accounts for the largest share in 2023, owing to high technological infrastructure, higher investment in innovation, and high adoption of precision farming. Leadership in the market is attributed to the adoption of technology over the years, with the advanced agricultural practices followed in this region, the high automation level, and the IoT devices and AI implemented in farming, contributing majorly to the adoption. These aspects, combined with the continent's extensive farms, fuelling tactics through governmental support, and research activities, pushed North America into the foreground of the smart agriculture landscape.Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in CAGR from 2024-2032. The region is experiencing rapid urbanization, a large agricultural base, and a need for increasing food production, which has been a major factor in smart agriculture solution adoption in the region. The increasing focus on sustainable farming, optimization of resources, and enhancing productivity in countries such as India and China will lead to their adoption of technologies such as IoT, drones, and AI. Government promotion for smart agriculture along with the above discussed is estimated to uplift the growth in the market in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation, by Agriculture TypeChapter 8. Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 9. Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation, by Farm SizeChapter 10. Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued… 