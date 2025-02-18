Analyzing the Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Mode of Transport, Function, Vertical, and Deployment Mode, 2021-2030

Allied Analytics

The study provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market dynamics, key industry players, and competitive landscape.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Allied Market Research published a comprehensive report on the digital freight forwarding market , categorizing it into various segments, including mode of transport, function, vertical and deployment mode. The report highlights that the market is expected to reach the revenue of $22.92 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1%. The industry recorded a revenue of $2.92 billion in 2020.the report offers industry size estimates and forecasts by evaluating the global market across all regions. The regional analysis of each segment ensures a detailed understanding of market trends and opportunities. Furthermore, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis to assess the competitive strength of the players in the digital freight forwarding market. The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11518 Major Determinants Boosting the Growth of the IndustryThe AMR report states that rapid penetration of e-commerce platforms and increase in proliferation of free trade agreements are the key aspects driving the growth of the global digital freight forwarding industry. These factors have facilitated an increase in international trade and cross-border shipments by reducing barriers and tariffs. Thus, businesses are increasingly adopting digital freight forwarding services to manage the challenges of global logistics more smoothly and efficiently. Moreover, use of multiple modes of transportation such as land, air, and sea boosts the adoption of digital freight forwarders, as they plan and execute these multi-modal shipments efficiently, reducing overall logistics expenses and delivery times. However, high logistics costs and poor infrastructure act as the key deterrent factors of the market. On the contrary, the integration of technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain in digital freight forwarders has enhanced supply chain visibility, automated processes, and improved communication. Such advancements are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market in the coming years.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Industry SnapshotIn March 2024, Cargofive, a leader in the freight forwarding industry, raised a fund of €2.5 million led by Indico Capital, EIT Urban Mobility, and previous investors Shilling & Lince Capital. The company plans to develop its business across Europe and the Americas, expand its logistic services with new ocean and inland service integrations, and accelerate its product roadmap. CEO Sebastian Cazajus highlighted the industry's shift from outdated, manual processes to digital solutions that streamline pricing and scheduling. With over 100 freight forwarders using its platform, Cargofive is driving efficiency and sustainability in global shipping.Transforat, a Baghdad-based road transport tech provider, has joined the International Road Transport Union as a new member to enhance logistics in Iraq and neighboring regions. Through its URUK platform, the company streamlines shipment management, offering real-time tracking, vehicle safety, and customs integration. The CEO of Transforat, Hussein Mohammed said that IRU membership is a step toward in adopting global best practices. On the other hand, IRU Secretary General, Umberto de Pretto highlights Iraq’s growing role as a regional trade hub.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11518 Key Players Profiled in the Report• Turvo Inc.• Flexport, Inc.• Twill• Descartes Kontainers• Kuehne+Nagel International AG• Icontainers• Uber Freight LLC• Forto GmbH• Deutsche Post DHL Group• TransportecaKey InsightsThe AMR report on the digital freight forwarding sector provides valuable insights into different industry segments, encouraging companies to make informed investment decisions. Its latest findings help businesses craft effective growth strategies for global expansion.

