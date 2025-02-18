Private 5G Network Market to Surpass USD 61.1B by 2032 Driven by Government Support and Enterprise Digitalization.

The private 5G network market is set for growth as governments offer dedicated spectrums and financial incentives for enterprises adopting 5G.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Private 5G Network Market size was USD 2.03 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3964 Keyplayers:Nokia (AirScale Baseband, Digital Automation Cloud)Ericsson (Ericsson Private 5G, Radio Dot System)Huawei Technologies (5G CPE Pro, 5G Core Network)Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (FSM100xx Platform, Snapdragon X75 5G Modem)Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Compact Core, Massive MIMO Solutions)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul, Catalyst 5G Routers)ZTE Corporation (5G Radio Access Network, ZTE's Digital Core)Juniper Networks, Inc. (Mist AI for 5G, Contrail Networking)Dell Technologies (Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers, Dell Open RAN Solutions)Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE Edge Orchestrator, HPE Aruba)Government Support and Digitalization Drive Private 5G Market GrowthThe global private 5G network market is accelerating, fueled by government initiatives and enterprise digitalization. The U.S. FCC has opened the mid-band spectrum for enterprise use, while acceptance of it in Europe and Asia, especially in manufacturing and health care. The spread of India’s spectrum allocation and Chinese subsidies have spurred deployments, alongside private 5G networks offering automation and real-time monitoring. As a sign of how grounding both private 5G networks have become, a 2023 ITU report revealed that 5G networks were providing businesses with a 30% improvement in operational efficiency.Segment AnalysisBy Component, Hardware Segment Dominates Private 5G Market with 54% Revenue Share in 2023In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the private 5G network market, contributing over 54% of the total market revenue. This segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to large investments in core network infrastructure like base stations, antennas, routers, and edge devices, which are important for deploying private 5G networks. This part covers hardware that includes raw components used to build systems and devices. Such initiatives have helped SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) access affordable private 5G infrastructure.By Frequency, Sub-6 GHz Frequency Dominates Private 5G Market in 2023 Due to Cost and Coverage BenefitsThe Sub-6 GHz frequency segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. Sub-6 GHz is a great trade-off between coverage and speed but is cheaper than higher frequency bands (mmWave). It is primarily utilized in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and utilities that require wide-area coverage to facilitate operations. The sub-6 GHz frequencies are driven by positive governmental policies, such as spectrum landing in the U.S. and Japan, which has enabled faster adoption of private 5G.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3964 By Spectrum, Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum Dominates Private 5G Market in 2023 with Affordable Deployment ModelsThe unlicensed/shared spectrum segment was the largest contributor to the private 5G network market in 2023. A shared spectrum model like Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the U.S. has the potential to reduce the barriers to entry for enterprises through an affordable model to standalone private 5G networks so it doesn’t have to pay high licensing fees. In Europe, the Shared Access Licensing model has led to private 5G deployments becoming more appealing, and SMEs have also driven the market.By Vertical, Manufacturing Sector Drives Private 5G Market Growth, Accounting for 35% of Market Share in 2023The manufacturing and factory sector was the largest contributor to the private 5G network market in 2023, accounting for more than 35% of the market share. This segment is also expected to witness its dominance owing to the high adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies including IoT integration & real-time analytics. Hence, European and Asia manufacturing plants installed private 5G networks to increase operational efficiency, optimize production line automation, and minimize downtime. The sector’s requirements for seamless connectivity and operational control are anticipated to further drive the demand for private 5G solutions.By Region, North America Dominates Private 5G Market, While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth Due to Government InitiativesIn 2023, North America dominated the private 5G network market, accounting for more than 33% of the global revenue. The region is particularly buoyed by its playful regulatory environment and receptive government support, especially via the FCC’s Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) which has facilitated low-cost access to shared spectrum for enterprises. This has become a catalyst for the growing adoption of private 5G networks across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace, driven by aggressive governmental initiatives in countries like China, India, and Japan. 