TAJ Holding Group Launches eXeed Incubator and 10Y1B100 Program to Drive Business Growth and Business Exit Opportunities

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is proud to announce the launch of its eXeed Incubator, a pioneering program designed to empower entrepreneurs and accelerate business growth. The eXeed Incubator will initially focus on TAJ Holding Group companies with annual revenues of less than SAR 10M or those not reaching their full potential. It will later expand to include post-startup companies that are struggling to find scalable business models.As part of the incubator, TAJ Holding Group is also launching the ambitious “10Y1B100” program, which aims to identify and nurture 100 entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia and around the world to scale businesses to $1 billion in collective valuations within the next 10 years.Tapping into a Growing Opportunity: Business Exits by Baby BoomersThe eXeed Incubator and 10Y1B100 program target a highly attractive segment of businesses currently led by retiring baby boomers, many of whom are seeking to exit their businesses due to age. According to industry statistics:• Globally, 70% of privately held businesses are expected to change ownership in the next decade, driven largely by aging baby boomers.• In Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, many small to medium-sized businesses face leadership transition challenges, creating opportunities for entrepreneurial acquisition and growth.• The businesses transitioning ownership are often profitable but under-optimized for growth, providing significant potential for scalability.This growing trend presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to acquire established businesses, optimize their operations, and scale them to new heights.Why Focus on Post-Startup Companies?Explaining the strategic focus on post-startup businesses, Omar Abdulaziz Henaidy, Founder and Group CEO of TAJ Holding Group, stated:"Many promising businesses struggle to transition from startup to scalable operations, especially during leadership changes. With eXeed, we aim to help businesses navigate these transitions by providing the leadership, resources, and mentorship needed to unlock their full potential. This approach aligns with our mission of creating opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs, and driving sustainable growth in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."The 10Y1B100 Program OverviewThe 10Y1B100 initiative is a multi-phase growth program designed to onboard, optimize, and scale businesses to achieve $1 billion valuations by 2035. Key stages of the program include:1. Assessment & Onboarding (Year 1): Comprehensive business audits and growth plan development.2. Growth Optimization (Years 2-4): Access to funding, market expansion, and operational improvements.3. Global Expansion (Years 5-7): Support for international market entry and brand visibility.4. Valuation Readiness (Years 8-10): Preparation for IPOs, mergers, or acquisitions to achieve billion-dollar valuations.Selection Criteria and BenefitsEligibility for eXeed and 10Y1B100 includes businesses in scalable industries (e.g., technology, manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy) with annual revenues between $5M-$50M. Selected businesses will receive:• Mentorship: Access to industry experts and global networks.• Office and Support Services: Fully furnished offices and comprehensive business services, including accounting, legal, IT, and HR.• Funding and Partnerships: Opportunities for funding through PIF, private investors, and strategic partnerships.• IPO and Valuation Support: Guidance for IPO readiness and achieving billion-dollar valuations.About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its tagline “Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth,” TAJ Holding Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

