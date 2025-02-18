Enterprise Social Software Market to Reach USD 92.19 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Enterprise Social Software Market is growing as organizations adopt collaboration tools to enhance communication, knowledge sharing, and productivity.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Enterprise Social Software Market was valued at USD 17.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 92.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.30% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing adoption of remote work, digital transformation initiatives, and AI-driven communication tools is propelling the demand for enterprise social software, enhancing employee engagement and organizational productivity.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4055 Keyplayers:Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Teams, Yammer)Salesforce (Salesforce Chatter, Slack)IBM Corporation (IBM Connections, IBM Watson Workspace)Oracle Corporation (Oracle Social Network, Oracle Cloud)SAP SE (SAP Jam, SAP Business Network)Google LLC (Google Workspace, Google Chat)Atlassian Corporation (Confluence, Trello)Zoho Corporation (Zoho Cliq, Zoho Connect)Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook Workplace, Workplace Chat)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Webex, Cisco Jabber)TIBCO Software Inc. (TIBCO Collaborative, TIBCO Cloud Integration)OpenText Corp (OpenText TeamSite, OpenText Exceed)Aurea, Inc. (Jive, Aurea CX)Lithium Technologies, Inc. (Khoros, Lithium Community)Socialtext, Inc. (Socialtext Workspace, Socialtext People)Synacor, Inc. (Zimbra, Synacor Identity Management)VMware, Inc. (VMware Workspace ONE, VMware Horizon)Atos (Atos Digital Workplace, Atos Codex)BroadVision (Clearvale, BroadVision Collaboration Suite)MangoApps (MangoApps Team, MangoApps Enterprise)Bitrix Inc. (Bitrix24, Bitrix24 CRM)Autodesk (AutoCAD, Autodesk BIM 360)Huddle (Huddle, Huddle Workspace)By Deployment: Cloud Dominated, Hybrid Registers Fastest CAGRThe Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest share of the market in 2023, as businesses continue to adopt scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient cloud-based ESS solutions. Due to better integration with existing enterprise applications, data security, and AI-driven analyses, this new deployment model has become a preferred option for large enterprises and SMEs.The Hybrid segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because the organizations demand both on-premise security with the benefits of cloud scalability. Hybrid deployment models offer increased control over critical data and allow greater remote collaboration capabilities and are therefore suitable for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and government organizations.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Dominated, SMEs Register Fastest CAGRThe large Enterprises segment dominated the market and represented the highest market share due to high investments by large Enterprises in digital place solutions, AI-driven enterprise tools, and cyber security solutions. Enterprise social networking platforms, document collaboration tools, and knowledge-sharing applications are a top priority for large organizations to improve internal communication.The SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the increasing adoption of economical, cloud-based collaboration platforms among SMEs to optimize remote working capabilities. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of ESS among SMEs due to the increasing demand for AI-driven automation, customer engagement solutions, and secure enterprise messaging.By Industry Vertical: BFSI Dominated, Healthcare & Life Sciences Registers Fastest CAGRThe BFSI segment held the largest enterprise social software market share of 29% in 2023, owing to the ability of financial institutions to promote secure communications utilizing enterprise social software in combination with various compliance, risk and customer engagement analytics and AI capabilities. Secure communication tools and real-time data-sharing platforms serve as an underlying foundation; The sector is dependent upon these to improve operational efficiency.The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is projected to gain the fastest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of AI-powered collaboration tools, telemedicine platforms, and real-time patient data sharing. Healthcare employees implement ESS solutions to ensure smooth coordination between medical practitioners, investigators, and administrative personnel.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4055 Key Regional Developments: North America Dominated, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGRNorth America held the largest market share, with enterprise social software adoption led by the U.S. An increase in cloud service providers, AI-powered collaboration platforms, and remote work solutions driving the market growth in said region. AI-driven ESS Solutions, Cybersecurity, and Digital Workplace are some of the focus areas of key U.S. and Canadian markets.Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as enterprises in China, India, Japan, and South Korea rapidly embrace enterprise social networking tools and cloud-based collaboration platforms. Market growth is driven by accelerated digitalization, the increasing adherence to remote cultures, and the rise of AI-enabled enterprise solutions in the region.Recent Developments in 2024January 2024: Microsoft introduced an AI-driven collaboration suite within Microsoft Teams, enhancing enterprise communication and workflow automation.March 2024: Salesforce launched an upgraded Slack AI assistant, integrating advanced automation and predictive analytics for enterprise users.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/enterprise-social-software-market-4055 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

