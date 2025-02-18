Collagen Market to Surpass USD 22.7 Billion by 2032 with Increasing Applications in Healthcare and Cosmetics

Collagen Market

The collagen market is expanding with advancements in regenerative medicine, aesthetics, and sustainable sourcing, driven by growing consumer awareness.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collagen Market Size was valued at USD 9.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Collagen continues to be one of the growth segments across beauty, healthcare, and food, resulting in market growth opportunities. Collagen is better known for its role in allowing skin elasticity, joint health and tissue integrity. Key driving elements for the growth of this market include scientific developments in research and product innovations in Collagen-based products. Even Collagen-infused beverages and supplements, like those made by Vital Proteins, has made the market explode. Collagen’s new applications in wound healing and skin hydration are highlighted in reports from NIH and EFSA. For example, large companies such as Vital Proteins and Gelita are increasingly targeting bovine Collagen due to its therapeutic and cosmetic applications, thereby increasing market penetration across global markets.By Type, Type 1 segment dominated the Collagen market in 2023 with 60% share in 2023.This dominance is favored for its availability in human skin, tendons, and bones. It is becoming popular due to the increasing demand for anti-aging products and joint health supplements. The market adaptation pace of this ingredient has been driven by the inclusion of Type I Collagen in high-quality skin care products, such as serums and moisturizers. For this reason, brands including Vital Proteins and Neocell are also very focused on promoting Type I Collagen as skin-enhancing, which is keeping the category growing.Buy Full Research Report on Collagen Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1286 By Region, North America dominated and accounted for significant market share of 40% in 2023This demand is driven by high demand for Collagen supplements in skincare, joint health and wellness. The growth of the region was aided by an advanced healthcare infrastructure, as well as the use of Collagen in medical devices, such as wound dressings. Brands like Vital Proteins and NeoCell have since furthered this stance with Collagen-rich products.Asia Pacific experienced potential growth in the Collagen Market, due to rising disposable income, boost in health-consciousness, and a strong beauty industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific experienced potential growth in the Collagen Market, due to rising disposable income, boost in health-consciousness, and a strong beauty industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. In skincare, for example, demand for Collagen supplements among younger consumers is being pushed by social media trends. About, and massive segment growth is solidified re on the back of Collagen-based offerings at low prices once your products are developed to fit this culture.

