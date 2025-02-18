Garage and Overhead Doors Market to Hit USD 11.40 Billion by 2032, Supported by Smart Home Innovations

Garage and Overhead Doors Market

The garage and overhead doors market is evolving with smart tech, eco-friendly materials, and enhanced security, fueling demand in residential construction.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Garage and Overhead Doors Market size was estimated at USD 6.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Driven by the need for better security, improved insulation, and convenience, the garage and overhead doors market is witnessing robust growth. Homeowners and businesses alike are demanding high-performance doors that provide both functional and aesthetic value, creating a rising need for innovative products that ensure safety, energy efficiency, and durability.Get a Sample Report of Garage and Overhead Doors Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3918 Key Players:• Clopay Corporation (Garage Doors, Overhead Doors)• Sanwa Holdings Corporation (Overhead Doors, Garage Doors)• Wayne Dalton (Garage Doors, Overhead Doors)• CHL Overhead Doors (Industrial Overhead Doors)• Raynor Garage Doors (Residential Garage Doors, Commercial Doors)• PerforMax Global (Overhead Doors, Insulated Doors)• Dynaco (Rolling Doors, High-Speed Doors)• Rite Hite (Loading Dock Equipment, High-Speed Doors)• Rytec Corporation (High-Speed Doors, Commercial Doors)• Chase Doors (Flexible Doors, Overhead Doors)• Goff's Enterprises (Industrial Doors, Strip Doors)• Hormann Group (Garage Doors, Industrial Doors)• Amarr Garage Doors (Residential and Commercial Garage Doors)• Overhead Door Corporation (Overhead Doors, Garage Doors)• Marantec (Garage Door Openers, Smart Technology Solutions)• LiftMaster (Garage Door Openers, Access Control Systems)• H.I. Overhead Doors (Residential and Commercial Garage Doors)• Sommer USA (Garage Door Openers, Accessories)• B&D Doors (Roller Doors, Sectional Doors)• Aluroll (Roller Shutters, Garage Doors)Steel and Residential Segments Drive Garage and Overhead Doors Market Growth in 2023By Material Type: In 2023, the steel segment dominated the market share, holding over 42%, due to its increasing popularity for exterior doors. There are many advantages of having steel doors such as comfort, noise isolation, heat insulation, and environmental protection. These doors are available in single, double, and triple-layer, offering varying degrees of insulation and durability to meet different needs.By End-User: The residential segment dominated with a market share of over 68% in 2023. Demand for enhanced home security, convenience and aesthetic value are driving growth in this segment. Homeowners prefer garage doors that comes with insulation, energy efficiency, and durability for long-term performance. Increasing adoption of smart, automated garage doors is also driving growth. Many homeowners are also upgrading their garage doors as part of renovations to their home, in designs that beautify the outside of their homes.North America Maintains Market Leadership in Garage and Overhead Doors, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the North America region dominated the market with a share of 47.27%. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for garage and overhead doors in residential as well as commercial sectors, and is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The region is home to various major manufacturers and suppliers, accounting for a significant part of the supply chain process that fulfills the increasing consumer demand for innovative door solutions. The regional strong economic base and growing infrastructure expansion keep stimulating the market growth.Buy Full Research Report on Garage and Overhead Doors Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3918 The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to experience substantial growth, primarily driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Rising infrastructure development and the increasing need for modern residential and commercial properties are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of garage and overhead door market. With urban expansion and a growing need for intelligent and efficient door solutions, the APAC region is expected to play a major role in the global market.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

