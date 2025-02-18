Türkiye introduces a disrupted flight compensation mechanism

Türkiye amended its national Air Passenger Rights Regulation to introduce financial compensation for significantly disrupted flights.

The new Türkiye rules are especially relevant for Europeans as they close a gap where EU261 did not cover flights arriving in the EU operated by airlines registered in third countries. ” — Nerijus Zaleckas

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Türkiye, one of the most popular travel destinations for Europeans, amended its national Air Passenger Rights Regulation to introduce financial compensation for significantly disrupted flights. Compensation management company Skycop notes that while this is good news for travelers, Türkiye’s legal practice regarding these regulations is still developing.

At the end of last year, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced the immediate implementation of a flight compensation mechanism that largely mirrors the provisions of the European Union’s EU261 regulation. Airlines operating in Türkiye must now pay €100 for domestic flights delayed by more than three hours due to technical or operational reasons. For disrupted international flights, compensation amounts of €250, €400, or €600 apply depending on the flight distance.

Skycop.com believes the new rules will improve the punctuality of flights between Türkiye and Europe and will ensure cash payouts for travelers in the event of major disruptions in either direction. The Turkish law now covers scenarios previously excluded under EU261, particularly flights to EU airports operated by Türkiye-registered airlines.

Skycop’s attorney Nerijus Zaleckas welcomed Türkiye’s initiative but emphasized that passengers might need to wait for the first court decisions or official clarifications on the new rules. He added that passengers should still consider seeking compensation under the EU mechanism when applicable. Compensation claims for flights departing from Türkiye with local airlines can now be made, but decisions and payments may take time.

“The new Türkiye rules are especially relevant for Europeans as they close a gap where EU261 did not cover flights arriving in the EU operated by airlines registered in third countries. This primarily affects Türkiye’s two largest carriers, as well as numerous Turkish charter airlines that transport Europeans to holiday destinations. We know that Türkiye-based airlines are already receiving compensation claims from passengers directly or through claims management companies, but the market is awaiting court rulings or formal clarification of the rules. Nevertheless, we encourage passengers to exercise their new rights today - not only to claim cash compensation under the new scheme but also to put pressure on airlines for smoother travel experiences in the future,” said Zaleckas.

According to Skycop, Türkiye’s airports are relatively smooth in terms of disruptions. In 2024, just over 4,100 flights departing from Türkiye were delayed by more than three hours or canceled, representing about 1% of all departures. This is lower than the 1.5% average for Europe but higher than for such top performers as the Baltic countries, Greece or Spain.

The two largest Türkiye-based airlines operating in Europe - Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines - also maintained good punctuality in 2024, with only 0.6% and 0.8% of flights significantly disrupted, respectively. However, numerous Turkish charter airlines flying to Europe typically have lower punctuality rates.

Previously, EU261 only applied to Türkiye-based airlines for flights departing from EU airports, meaning passengers could only claim compensation for significant disruptions when leaving the EU, but not when returning from Türkiye to Europe. The new regulation now imposes compensation for flights departing from Türkiye with local airlines, while flights to Türkiye from Europe are now theoretically covered under both the EU and Turkish rules. Since Türkiye’s compensation practices are still evolving, Skycop continues to recommend relying on well-established European mechanisms for disruptions on flights to the country. However, passengers can now also expect compensation under Turkish law for return trips or domestic travel within Türkiye.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.