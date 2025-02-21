Open IB Network Module: A New Era for Forex CRM Commission Management

CYPRUS, February 21, 2025 / Business News / -- FX Back Office FXBO ), a leader in forex CRM solutions, has announced the launch of its new Open Network IB Module, a game-changing feature for brokers. This latest update introduces unparalleled flexibility in commission management while empowering clients to select their preferred introducing broker (IB) when opening a trading account.This upgrade represents a significant leap forward in the forex industry, providing transparency and operational efficiency for brokers. Brokers can now pay IB commissions directly from the Client’s IB tree, streamlining transactions and optimizing the overall experience. The module also offers a range of customizable configurations, whether by account or by manager, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of brokers and their unique business requirements."This feature to our forex CRM marks a significant step forward in transparency and efficiency," added Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive success for our clients."The Open Network IB Module focuses on flexibility and simplicity with key features such as:Direct IB commission payments via the Client’s IB tree.Flexible configurations by account or manager, catering to unique broker preferences.Enhanced client autonomy by allowing them to choose their preferred IB at the time of account creation.This innovation underlines FXBO's dedication to delivering tools that align with evolving industry demands, helping forex brokers succeed in an increasingly competitive market.Brokers can upgrade their CRM with Open Network IB today and take advantage of features that enhance transparency, strengthen client relationships, and streamline IB payments.FXBOFXBO, an ISO-certified company, serves over 250 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area, and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason!

