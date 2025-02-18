PHILIPPINES, February 18 - Press Release

February 18, 2025 Gatchalian proposes expanded Philippine Science High School System To enhance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing the expansion of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) System. The Expanded Philippine Science High School (PSHS) System Act (Senate Bill No. 2974), which Gatchalian co-authored and co-sponsored, provides for the establishment of a PSHS System under the administrative supervision of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). There shall be a maximum of two PSHS campuses in each administrative region of the country except for the National Capital Region (NCR), where the PSHS Main Campus is located. Only one PSHS campus may be established, however, per province. The lack of available slots in the PSHS System results in the rejection of qualified students. According to the Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM II) Year Two Report, 5,807 qualified students were unable to pursue their studies in the PSHS System over the past three years due to the unavailability of slots. To date, there are 16 existing campuses under the PSHS System. Under the proposed measure, the PSHS System shall offer secondary education to qualified Grade 7 to 12 students on a scholarship basis. "Napapanahon ang pagpapalawak natin sa Philippine Science High School System, lalo na't gusto nating mabigyan ang mas maraming kabataan ng pagkakataong makatanggap ng dekalidad na STEM education. Nais nating tiyakin na maaabot natin ang mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral na magsusulong ng inobasyon sa ating bansa," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The proposed measure also provided that fifteen years after its effectivity as a law, the PSHS Board of Trustees may establish additional campuses subject to a comprehensive review based on need or demand, and in accordance with other criteria determined by the Board. The Secretary of Science and Technology shall serve as the Board's Chairperson, while the Secretary of Education shall serve as Vice-Chairperson. Pinalawak na Philippine Science High School System isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang mapaigting ang paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon pagdating sa Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagpapalawak sa Philippine Science High School (PSHS) System. Isa si Gatchalian sa mga may akda at co-sponsor ng Expanded Philippine Science High School System Act (Senate Bill No. 2974), kung saan nakasaad ang pagkakaroon ng PSHS System sa ilalim ng administrative supervision ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, hindi lalagpas sa dalawang PSHS campus ang itatayo kada rehiyon maliban sa National Capital Region (NCR), kung saan matatagpuan ang PSHS Main Campus. Ngunit isang PSHS campus lamang ang pahihintulutan kada probinsya. Dahil sa kakulangan ng mga slots sa PSHS System, may mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral ang hindi na natutuloy pumasok dito. Ayon sa Year Two Report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), 5,807 na mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral ang hindi nakapag-aral sa PSHS System sa nagdaang tatlong taon dahil sa mga kakulangan ng slots. Sa kasalukuyan, merong 16 campus sa ilalim ng PSHS System. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, magiging scholar ang mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral mula Grade 7 hanggang Grade 12. "Napapanahon ang pagpapalawak natin sa Philippine Science High School System, lalo na't gusto nating mabigyan ang mas maraming kabataan ng pagkakataong makatanggap ng dekalidad na STEM education. Titiyakin nating maaabot natin ang mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral na magsusulong ng inobasyon sa ating bansa," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Labinlimang taon matapos maisabatas ang naturang panukala, maaaring magdagdag ang PSHS Board of Trustees ng mga campus, batay sa komprehensibong pag-aaral ng pangangailangan o demand at ayon sa pamantayan na itatalaga ng Board. Ang kalihim ng DOST ang magiging Chairperson, samantalang ang kalihim naman ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang magiging Vice-Chairperson.

