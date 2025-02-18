Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Projected to Reach USD 904.1 Million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Regional Analysis of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Germany’s extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.4% between 2024 and 2034.

China is expected to hold a dominating position in the East Asia market of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.” — Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is on a growth trajectory, with revenue anticipated to reach USD 904.1 million by 2034. This marks a notable rise from USD 582.2 million in 2024, driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The market's upward trend follows a successful 2023, where ECMO sales reached USD 557.1 million—a 4.6% year-over-year increase expected to continue into 2024.𝐀 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐂𝐌𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬ECMO machines play a vital role in life support, offering temporary respiratory and cardiac assistance to patients facing severe organ failure. These sophisticated devices operate using an external circuit to pump blood to a membrane oxygenator outside the body. The oxygenator effectively removes carbon dioxide and enriches the blood with oxygen before reinfusing it back into the patient's system. This critical process sustains life during emergencies, complex surgeries, or periods of organ recovery. As healthcare providers seek more sophisticated solutions to address critical care needs, the demand for ECMO machines is set to increase. The technology's ability to provide essential support during complex and high-risk procedures positions it as a critical component in the future of healthcare.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬: 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐂𝐌𝐎) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Global ECMO machine sales are expected to grow from USD 582.2 million in 2024 to USD 904.1 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.5%.• ECMO machines are projected to account for 78.5% of the global market share in 2024.• Infrastructure services are expected to lead the market with a 45.7% share in 2024.• The East Asia ECMO market is dominated by China, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.• The German ECMO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4%.• The US ECMO market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.4%.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market is moderately concentrated, with numerous manufacturers globally striving to innovate and meet diverse customer needs. Despite this broad participation, a few major players dominate the market, including Medtronic, Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA, Getinge Group, and Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation.Leading ECMO manufacturers are focusing on international expansion to boost revenue and broaden their sales footprint. To advance their product offerings, these companies frequently collaborate with research institutions to develop cutting-edge devices.Key strategies employed by manufacturers to enhance product sales and market presence include strategic agreements, product launches, research sponsorships, and collaborations.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐂𝐌𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In July 2022, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialized medical device company, introduced the Liby™ System, an advanced ECMO system designed to treat patients with severe heart and lung failure.• Medtronic, an American-Irish medical device leader, offers a range of ECMO support products, including the Nautilus™ SMART ECMO Module, NAUTILUS™ ECMO Oxygenator, and CRESCENT™ JUGULAR DUAL LUMEN CATHETER. Beyond ECMO devices, Medtronic also provides solutions for cardiac rhythm management, spinal and orthopedic surgery, diabetes management, and gastrointestinal care.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲• Medtronic• Fresenius Medical Care A.G. & Co. KGAA• Maquet Holding• Getinge Group• Microport• Origin Biomedical• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation• Livanova plc• Nipro Corporation• Euro sets S.R.L.• Cytosorbents Corporation• Abiomed.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:In terms of product, the industry is divided into ECMO machines (portable devices and static devices) and software𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of service type, the industry is segregated into application, middleware, and infrastructure𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:In terms of component, the industry is divided into pumps, oxygenators, controllers, cannula, and accessories.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:In terms of modality, the industry is segregated into veno-venous, veno-arterials, and arterio-venous𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into neonates, pediatrics, and adults𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈'𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝗢𝘅𝘆𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 & 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟰: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oxygen-therapy-equipment-market 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝘅𝘆𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 – 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 & 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟰: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 – 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 & 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnetic-ablation-catheter-market 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗔𝗽𝗻𝗲𝗮 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗡𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿, 𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sleep-apnea-implants-market 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 – 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 & 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/absorbable-tissue-spacer-market 