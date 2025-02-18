Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market Set to Surge to USD 815.34 Million by 2033 growth at a CAGR of 5.51%

Gastrointestinal Stent Market Regional Analysis of Gastrointestinal Stent Market

Gastrointestinal cancer incidences in China were 14,934,040 cases of male and 6,262,431 cases of female with growth rate 181.44% in between 1990 to 2019.

American Cancer Society, nearly 43,030 new cases of rectal cancer and around 97,220 new cases of colon cancer were reported in 2018, and the number of cases have been increasing.” — Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global gastrointestinal stents market is experiencing robust growth, with the latest industry analysis projecting it to reach USD 815.34 million by 2033, up from USD 476.72 million in 2023. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51%, highlighting the increasing significance of gastrointestinal stents in addressing complex digestive disorders.Gastrointestinal stents have become a critical component of modern healthcare, providing essential, minimally invasive solutions for patients suffering from gastrointestinal (GI) obstructions, strictures, cancers, and other conditions. As innovations in medical technology continue to evolve, the development of more efficient and effective stent devices is transforming patient care and enhancing treatment outcomes worldwide. These advancements not only improve the efficacy of GI treatments but also broaden the scope of therapeutic options available to patients and healthcare providers alike.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global gastrointestinal stent market. Technological breakthroughs in stent design and materials have enabled the creation of devices that better address patient needs while enhancing procedural safety and effectiveness.

Additionally, the global aging population and rising prevalence of GI disorders contribute significantly to increased demand for these medical devices. Gastrointestinal stents are proving indispensable in managing various GI disorders, improving patient quality of life, and offering healthcare providers reliable, patient-friendly solutions.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: 𝐀𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞

Experts predict that the upward trajectory of the gastrointestinal stents market will continue over the next decade, fueled by ongoing advancements and a growing emphasis on patient-centered care. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize minimally invasive solutions, the adoption of gastrointestinal stents is expected to further solidify their role in medical practice, providing patients with safer, more effective treatment options.

With the demand for gastrointestinal stents expected to rise, these devices remain pivotal in improving patient outcomes, enhancing treatment standards, and supporting the shift toward less invasive healthcare solutions. As a result, gastrointestinal stents will continue to be a critical tool for healthcare providers and an essential component of global healthcare innovation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic liver disease and the increase in the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of biliary diseases, the biliary stents segment is likely to account for the largest gastrointestinal stents market share as per the product type.

• Based on material, self-expanding metal stents are expected to lead the market. The same can be credited to benefits such as ease of insertion, a lower possibility of dislodgment or migration, and longer patency.• During the forecast period, the gastrointestinal cancers segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR attributed to the increased prevalence and incidence, thereby positively impacting the gastrointestinal stents market trends.• The hospitals and clinics segment will be at the forefront of the market, owing to many endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatographies (ERCP) and percutaneous transhepatic cholangiography (PTC) procedures performed in hospitals for various disease indications.“In terms of market share and revenue, North America is predicted to dominate the gastrointestinal/GI stent market and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period on account of a sophisticated level of healthcare facilities, a rising geriatric population, high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario, and presence of key market players such as C.R. Bard (US), and Becton, Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Dickinson and Company." opines an FMI Analyst.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

𝖠𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗒𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖦𝖨, 𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝖺𝗋𝖾

• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Hobbs Medical Inc.
• Taewoong Medical
• Micro–Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.
• Olympus Corporation
• Merit Medical Systems
• Qualimed
• Medtronic
• Conmed Corporation
• Terumo Corporation
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The gastrointestinal stent market is moderately competitive, with numerous gastrointestinal stents market opportunities. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with gastrointestinal tract stent placement is driving up demand for gastrointestinal stents.As a result, several global corporations are implementing various strategies to reach out to emerging economies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞• Cook Medical worked with Taewoong Medical to expand patient treatment options by distributing a variety of Taewoong’s stents in the United States. The Niti-STM Through the Scope (TTS) Esophageal Stent, the flagship product of the South Korean company's Niti-S Self-Expandable line of the metal gastrointestinal stent, is included in this distribution collaboration.

• Olympus has proposed a couple of self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) to be used as palliative measures in patients with a short life expectancy or who have malignant colonic or duodenal obstruction.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:
• Biliary Stents
• Duodenal Stents
• Colonic Stents
• Pancreatic Stents
• Esophageal Stents

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
• Self–Expanding Metal Stents
• Plastic Stents

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Biliary Diseases
• Irritable Bowel Syndrome
• Gastrointestinal Cancers
• Colorectal Cancer
• Stomach Cancer
• Esophageal Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• The Middle East and Africa (MEA) 