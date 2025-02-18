Milking Robot Market Poised for 6.4% CAGR Growth, Hitting US$ 4.66 Billion by 2035

Growing Government Support for Increasing Automation in Dairy Farming across Several Countries Driving Up Sales of Milking Robots: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the new industry report compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the global milking robot market is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2025 and increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4% between 2025 and 2035.In several countries, the outlook for milking robots is positive since governments are encouraging farmers to use automation technologies. This kind of government assistance comes in the form of tax cuts, grants, and subsidies, among others. Generally, these are meant to motivate farmers to update their processes, increase output, and follow environmental laws.The market for milking robots is expanding due to rising sales of niche dairy products, organic goods, and grass feed. The growing need for efficient and sustainable dairy production practices is the key driver of this. Milking robots allow farmers to guarantee high standards for milk production, including premium organic and specialty dairy products. These robots provide useful information on the strict requirements for organic farming certifications.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe market for milking robots is projected to reach US$ 4.66 billion by the end of 2035.North America is analyzed to register revenue worth US$ 769.57 million in 2025.The market in East Asia is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2035. The market in South Korea is projected to expand at an 8.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.Demand for rotary systems is approximated to reach US$ 2.47 billion by the end of 2035. In North America, the United States is estimated to achieve a market valuation of US$ 478.67 million in 2025.“To increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance milk production, prominent milking robot manufacturing companies are investing more in development projects to launch systems with features, such as artificial intelligence, sophisticated sensors, and others,” says a Fact.MR analystRotary System Segment Continues to Maintain Leading Position in Global MarketDemand for rotary systems is high compared to other types of milking robots because of their great milking capacity and efficiency. As they enable continuous cow rotation, this technique is perfect for big dairy farms with high milk production requirements. The rotary system's design makes automated and dependable milking possible, which lowers labor expenses while guaranteeing effective management of animal health and milk quality. Milking robots allow farmers to guarantee the highest standards for milk production, including premium organic and specialized dairy products. These robots provide useful information on the strict requirements for organic agricultural certifications.Adoption Is Limited by Employment Concerns Caused by Automation and High Maintenance CostsAccording to a research of the milking robot business, the need for technical know-how and routine maintenance is affecting demand overall. Regular maintenance and troubleshooting are essential for milking robots to function at their peak efficiency.For farmers, having access to qualified specialists and replacement parts is crucial, but it may occasionally be difficult and costly, particularly in rural or undeveloped areas. The ongoing maintenance needed for robotic systems deters many farmers from making the investment, increasing the total cost of ownership.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesAccording to analysis, the North American area will dominate the global milking robot market in 2025, accounting for 30.8% of the total. The primary drivers of this domination are the growing use of sophisticated agricultural technology and the accessibility of funding for extensive dairy farms. High labor costs and serious worries about sustainability and efficiency are to blame for the region's adoption of milking robots, which is driving up demand for automated systems.Because of the ongoing use of automation in the agriculture sector, the outlook for the milking robot business in the United States is improving. Large-scale dairy businesses are increasingly choosing milking robots as a solution to the industry's problems, which include a lack of workers, growing operating expenses, and a growing need for efficiency and sustainability.massive dairy companies are implementing milking robots on a massive scale as a result of these difficulties, especially in states like California, Wisconsin, and Idaho. These robots' capacity to boost output, reduce labor reliance, and simplify processes is another factor contributing to their growing use.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Robotic Process Automation Market In 2023, the worldwide market for robotic process automation was valued at US$3.2 billion, and by the end of 2033, it is projected to generate US$26.5 billion in revenue. 