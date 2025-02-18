Microgrid as a Service Market to Expand at 9.7% CAGR, Reaching US$ 6.6 Billion by 2035

Continuously Increasing Population in Several Areas and Adoption of Energy Storage Technologies Driving Need for Microgrids as Service: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the newly released study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, turnover of the global microgrid as a service market is analyzed at US$ 2.62 billion worth in 2025. The market is forecasted to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 9.7% to reach a value of US$ 6.6 billion by 2035-end.Adoption of microgrids as a service is growing due to the rising use of energy storage technologies, such as batteries, which provide an affordable alternative. Better load management, energy arbitrage, and backup power during blackouts are made possible by energy storage devices. In this case, energy storage-integrated microgrids as a service solution provide improved capabilities, guaranteeing a steady power supply even in the event of intermittent renewable generation.Growing urbanization in several places is also creating an optimistic market outlook. Decentralized energy solutions are becoming necessary as more people move into cities, particularly in places where the grid is operating at full capacity. Microgrids are incredibly adaptable ways to fulfill urban society's rising energy demands.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:East Asia is holding a leading position in the global market due to growing urbanization, energy demand, and the desire for greener solutions. The two leading countries in the market are China and Japan. Japan has made energy resilience a top priority since the Fukushima tragedy in 2011 and subsequent natural calamities. Therefore, microgrids are widely used in the area for backup power and energy security.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe market for microgrids as a service is projected to achieve a value of US$ 6.6 billion by 2035-end.East Asia is forecasted to register a noteworthy CAGR of 10.2% between 2025 and 2035.The North American region is approximated to generate a turnover of US$ 694.62 million in 2025.Adoption in Japan is evaluated to rise at a double-digit CAGR 10.8% over the next ten years.In North America, the United States is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.34 billion by 2035.Based on vertical, the utility segment is projected to account for 31.1% of the global market share in 2025.“Advanced technologies, including energy storage systems, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics are widely used in prominent microgrids as service providers are emphasizing on expanding their product offerings,” says a Fact.MR analystGrid-connected Microgrid as a Service Type Gaining High PreferenceDue to its capacity to increase the total power grid's stability and dependability, the grid-connect type holds a sizable global market share. Grid-connected microgrids, which integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind with the main grid, offer a flexible and efficient energy option. Therefore, grid-connected microgrids as a service are more widely used than isolated or islanded ones.This type of microgrid allows for bidirectional energy flow since it earns revenue through energy sales or credits and recycles excess energy back into the grid. In the case of a grid outage, grid-connected microgrids offer a more dependable energy source, reduce reliance on centralized power plants, and enable grid upgrading.Urbanization and the Growing Use of Energy Storage Technologies in a Number of Regions Are Fueling Market GrowthThe market for microgrid as a service is expanding because to the growing use of energy storage technologies, such as batteries, which are more practical and economical. Better load control, energy arbitrage, and backup power during blackouts are made possible by energy storage devices. In this case, microgrids as a service provide integrated energy storage with improved capacities, guaranteeing a steady power supply even in the event of intermittent renewable output.Growing urbanization in a number of places is also fostering optimistic outlooks for the microgrid as a service sector. Decentralized energy solutions are becoming more and more necessary as more people move into cities, particularly in places where the grid is operating at full capacity. Microgrids are incredibly adaptable ways to fulfill urban society's rising energy demands.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesBecause of growing urbanization, energy consumption, and the desire for greener solutions, the East Asia region is predicted to account for 32.5% of the worldwide microgrid as a service market share in 2025. The two top nations in the market are China and Japan.Due to the increasing need for energy resilience, especially in regions like Florida, Texas, and California that are vulnerable to natural catastrophes, the market forecast in the US is favorable. The necessity for reliable backup power in critical infrastructures, including data centers, military facilities, hospitals, and others, is driving the use of microgrids as service systems.In addition, microgrid integration is increasing due to state and federal legislation supporting renewable energy, such as tax advantages for installing solar and wind power. Additionally, the US is investing heavily in smart technology, which is assisting microgrids as a service by fostering decentralization and enhancing energy management.Japan has made energy resilience a top priority since the Fukushima tragedy in 2011 and subsequent natural calamities. As a result, microgrids are widely used in the area for backup power and energy security. The rise of the microgrid as a service market in Japan is being driven by the need to support energy independence and supply backup power for critical infrastructure.The use of renewable energy in microgrid systems is being promoted by the government. Japan is working to become carbon neutral in part by doing this. In Japan, these solutions are gaining traction in remote and rural areas with erratic main grid infrastructure.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: 5G Core Market In 2021, 5G Core's global revenue was estimated to be US$1.1 billion. Additionally, from 2022 to 2032, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.7%. 3D Body Scanners Market By the end of 2027, the global market for 3D body scanners is expected to have grown from its current worth of US$131.5 million to US$264 million. 