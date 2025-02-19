Trudys Brides Expands: Iconic Family Business Moves to Larger Location in San Jose

Trudys Brides Celebrates 50 Years of "Yes to the Dress" photo credit: Danny Acevedo, DBApix Trudys Brides and Special Occasions Owners Steven Blechman and Rebekah Blechman pictured with daughter Liliana Blechman (center) and models wearing wedding dresses at Trudys 50 Years of "Yes to the Dress" Celebration in October 2024. Photo credit: Danny Acevedo, DBApix Models wearing special occasion dresses from Trudys Brides and Special Occasions at Trudys 50 Years of "Yes to the Dress" Celebration in October 2024. Photo credit: Danny Acevedo, DBApix

Celebrating 50 Years of Success, Trudys Relocates to Village Square, Offering Enhanced Customer Experiences

The move enables us to elevate our customers' experiences and continue providing the exceptional service and quality gowns that our community has come to expect from us for more than five decades.” — Steven Blechman, owner of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trudys Brides and Special Occasions (TRUDYS), a beloved family-owned business, announces its move from the Pruneyard Shopping Center to a new home and larger space at Village Square in San Jose. The move, planned for summer 2025, marks a significant milestone for TRUDYS as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Since 1974, TRUDYS has been a staple in the Campbell community, providing exceptional service, unforgettable shopping experiences, and the largest selection of wedding, prom, and other special occasion dresses from the most sought-after designers. Steven Blechman, current owner and son of the late founders Roger and Trudy Blechman, and his wife Rebekah Blechman are excited about this move's opportunities.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Trudys," said Steven Blechman. "This move allows us to elevate our customers' experiences and continue providing the exceptional service and quality designer gowns from top designers that our community has come to expect from us over the past five decades."

The new location at 1615 Meridian Ave., formerly occupied by Walgreens, offers an expansive 13,300 square feet of space, allowing TRUDYS to enhance the customer experience and expand its offerings. The larger storefront will provide added breathing room for customers and enable TRUDYS to host fashion shows, exclusive preview events, wedding and prom vendor showcases, and exciting in-store designer boutiques.

Blechman carefully considered the decision to relocate to Village Square and explored various options in the surrounding areas. The new location, less than two miles away from the current store, ensures that TRUDYS can continue serving its loyal customer base while welcoming new customers in the Cambrian and Willow Glen neighborhoods, the greater San Jose and San Francisco Bay Area, and beyond.

TRUDYS will continue to operate at its current location in the Pruneyard Shopping Center until it moves in the summer of 2025. During this transition period, customers can expect the same dedicated service.

For more information about TRUDYS and its upcoming move, follow the journey on Instagram at @TrudysBrides and @TrudysProm.

ABOUT TRUDYS BRIDES AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS

Founded in 1974, Trudys Brides and Special Occasions is Northern California's premier bridal and special occasion dress salon with the largest selection of dresses from the most sought-after designers in various silhouettes, styles, and sizes, including plus-size gowns. Its mission is to provide an unparalleled customer experience to every customer and have them look and feel their absolute most beautiful on their special day. Celebrating 50 years in business and the "Say Yes" tradition, TRUDYS remains committed to giving back to the community. It supports the Princess Project, which provides free prom and graduation dresses to Bay Area teens, as well as causes such as the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and Brides Against Breast Cancer (BABC). Visit TrudysBrides.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Steven Blechman

1-408-377-1987

sb.trudys@gmail.com

Miiko Mentz

1-408-256-0011

pr.trudys@gmail.com

50 Years of the "Yes to the Dress" Tradition at Trudys Brides and Special Occasions

