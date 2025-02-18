Learn To Cut Mastermind Event Coming to Austin, Texas – April 4-7, 2025

Over the course of three days, participants will gain insider knowledge from top industry professionals and exclusive social gatherings.

This isn’t just another workshop—it’s an experience that will redefine your career. Imagine mornings of mindfulness, afternoons of hands-on mastery, and evenings of deep networking and celebration.” — Alexi Michael

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The Learn To Cut (LTC) Mastermind Event is set to take place from April 4th to April 7th, 2025, in Austin, Texas, bringing together elite hairstylists and barbers for an immersive, high-level experience designed to refine skills, build connections, and elevate careers.

Curated by Alexi Michael, this exclusive event goes beyond a traditional workshop, offering hands-on training, live demonstrations, expert insights, and a luxury retreat atmosphere for professionals who want to sharpen their craft and expand their influence in the industry.

An Unforgettable Learning & Networking Experience

Over the course of three transformative days, participants will gain insider knowledge from top industry professionals in a 1920s-themed luxury villa, complete with private chef-prepared meals, wellness activities, and exclusive social gatherings.

🔥 Event Highlights

✔ Advanced Cutting & Styling Techniques – Hands-on workshops covering precision cuts, modern trends, and high-value services to increase earnings and client retention.

✔ Guest Expert Session – Learn from a special industry leader sharing business, branding, and wellness strategies to help stylists dominate in today’s evolving market.

✔ Luxury Networking Retreat – Unlike any other event, this mastermind blends learning with luxury, ensuring attendees recharge, refocus, and leave inspired.

✔ Limited Spots Available – An exclusive, intimate setting where attendees get direct mentorship and collaboration with industry experts.

Why This Mastermind Is a Must-Attend Event



Secure Your Spot – Limited Availability

With only a select number of seats available, hairstylists and barbers are encouraged to download the event PDF for full details and registration.

Desktop Version

Mobile Version

About Learn To Cut

Learn To Cut (LTC) is an industry-leading education platform designed to help hairstylists and barbers elevate their skills, build premium brands, and grow successful careers. Through expert training, business strategies, and hands-on mentorship, LTC has helped hundreds of professionals increase their income and impact.

📍 Event Details:

📅 Dates: April 4-7, 2025

📍 Location: Austin, Texas (Luxury 1920s-Themed Villa)

🎟️ Tickets: Available through PDF download

🚀 Join us in Austin and take your career to the next level!

For more details, follow us on Instagram: @aleximichael

Venue Video Tour

