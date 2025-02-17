MPD Searching for Suspect in Burglary Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary in Southeast.

On Friday, February 14, 2025, at approximately 4:41 a.m., one suspect forcibly entered a business in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The second suspect stood as a lookout outside of the establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property before both suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/cLUZe2RgaWA

Additionally, Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with sharing any information in the following offenses that occurred on February 14, 2025:

Destruction of Property offense that occurred at approximately 3:26 a.m., the suspects attempted to forcibly enter a business in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. After the failed attempt, the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 25021755

Burglary Second Degree that occurred at approximately 4:18 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 25021762

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25021766

