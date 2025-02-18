Xceedance Acquires CIS Claim Services, Providing New Offerings to Insurers

Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, Xceedance

Adds specialty property claims appraisal, field adjusters, and litigated claims management capabilities

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global leader in consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions for the insurance industry, has acquired CIS Claim Services, the claims business of CIS Group. With this P&C claims platform expansion, Xceedance welcomes 155 new team members, growing its team to more than 550 in the Americas and 4,000 worldwide.The acquisition expands the Xceedance specialized claims platform to include alternative dispute resolution (ADR), litigated claims management, and a wider field adjuster network. These specialized offerings complement the highly successful Xceedance practice in desk and virtual adjusting, end-to-end TPA services, and claims administration.“We’re thrilled to join Xceedance and continue to build a world-class claims practice. Our specialization and nationwide network of claims professionals are a perfect fit to expand the Xceedance platform of technology- and AI-powered claims solutions for carriers and MGAs,” said Rebecca McKinney, who will join Xceedance from CIS as vice president of claims.“Our clients – carriers and MGAs – are facing increasing pressures to deliver on the claims promise fairly and quickly while managing costs. In recent years, we’ve seen tremendous demand for our specialized, innovative approaches to supporting clients in every facet of the claims process. Adding CIS Claim Services is a key foundational step forward as we continue to grow in this space,” said Travis MacMillian, president of Americas at Xceedance. “I am excited to welcome Rebecca and the CIS team to the Xceedance community as we continue to innovate and build the market leader serving the insurance industry.”Marc Rothchild, senior vice president and head of claims at Xceedance, added, “Xceedance tech-powered claims solutions allow our clients to resolve claims within days instead of weeks. With this acquisition of CIS Claim Services, we are adding new specialized property claims capabilities and a network of independent adjusters to bolster our offerings and provide our clients with an end-to-end claims solution.”###About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organizations. With 4,000+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 250+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com MEDIA CONTACT:

