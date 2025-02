Glass Container Market to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Eco-Friendly Packaging Trends | Says FMI

Glass Container Market Regional Analysis of Glass Container Market

Luxury packaging trends in the USA drive demand for premium glass containers, especially for alcoholic beverage, as consumer seek superior, distinctive designs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, with projections indicating a market value of approximately ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2025, and an expected rise to ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2035. This growth represents a steady ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ’% from 2025 to 2035. As of 2024, the global glass container market was valued at USD 63.6 billion.The market's consistent growth is driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, increased consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging materials, and the growing adoption of glass containers in a variety of sectors. Glass containers are highly valued for their ability to preserve product quality and integrity while also being aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly.๐”๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ โ€“ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ!These containers are commonly used in a variety of industries, such as food and beverage packaging for alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, juices, sauces, and preserves, as well as pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging for medications, skincare products, perfumes, and cosmetics.๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐จ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐œ๐จ-๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ : As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for glass containers is increasing due to their recyclability, durability, and eco-friendly appeal compared to plastic alternatives.โ€ข ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ: Glass containers are increasingly being used in the premium packaging of cosmetics, fragrances, and high-end beverages, as they provide a premium look and feel, reflecting quality and exclusivity.โ€ข ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฌ: Glass containers are favored in the food and beverage industry for their non-toxic and chemical-free nature, making them a safer option for preserving product integrity and consumer health.โ€ข ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: Innovations in glass container design, such as ease of handling, reusability, and airtight features, are catering to a growing preference for more functional and practical packaging solutions.โ€ข ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ฅ: Glass containers are often perceived as more attractive and visually appealing, which is driving their adoption in industries like food, beverages, and personal care, where product aesthetics are a key differentiator.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข The global glass container market grew at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2024.โ€ข By 2024, the global market value reached USD 63.6 billion.โ€ข The USA market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 2.5% until 2035.โ€ข In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.โ€ข India is forecasted to experience a higher growth rate of 6.0%.โ€ข Glass bottles are expected to represent over 39% of the market share by 2035.โ€ข Type 3 (regular soda lime glass) will dominate the material segment, holding a share of 61.4% by 2035.๐’๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐š๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฏ๐žโ€”๐ฎ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ.๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌSturdy pharmaceutical product packaging is essential for the safety and protection of products from external conditions, such as moisture, light, oxygen, and contamination. The ability of these containers to provide excellent ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ for pharmaceutical products is set to boost worldwide demand for glass containers. The quality and purity of pharmaceutical products must always be up to the mark.The containers can be designed with unique printing techniques to showcase originality. Consequently, these can help upgrade security and prevent counterfeit pharmaceutical products. Based on a report of the All India Glass Manufacturersโ€™ Federation, SCHOTT AG started a manufacturing hub in Gujarat, India, for manufacturing high-quality borosilicate glass tubing. The hub will make pharmaceutical ampoules, vials, and syringes for storing lifesaving drugs.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž: ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญKey companies in the global glass container industry are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Becton, Dickinson, and Company said in January 2025 that it has invested in its production capabilities to increase capacity for vital medical equipment such as syringes, needles, and IV catheters in order to meet the ever-increasing demands of the healthcare system.โ€ข Ardagh Group formed a relationship with Chameleon Organic Coffee in December 2024 to deliver bespoke glass bottles based on customer demand in the United States.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens-Illinois)โ€ข Veralliaโ€ข Ardagh Groupโ€ข Vitro.โ€ข Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.โ€ข Becton Dickinsonโ€ข SCHOTT Pharmaโ€ข KD Scientificโ€ข Gerresheimer AGโ€ข Stoelzle Glass Groupโ€ข Carow Packaging, Inc.โ€ข Saverglass SASโ€ข MIRON Violetglassโ€ข AGI glaspacโ€ข Shandong Linuo Technical Glass Co., Ltd.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒโ€”๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ!๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:Product types in the market for glass container are categorized into glass bottles, glass jars, glass vials, ampoules, and syringes. Glass bottles are further divided into sauce/syrup bottles, French square bottles, Boston round bottles, and glass jugs. Glass jars are sub-segmented into Mason jars, hexagonal glass jar, paragon glass jar, and straight-sided jar. Lastly, glass vials include food-grade vials and pharma-grade vials.๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:In terms of material, the industry is divided into type 1 (borosilicate glass), type 2 (treated soda lime glass), type 3 (regular soda lime glass), and type 4 (general purpose soda lime glass).๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ:Glass containers with capacities of up to 50 ml, 51 to 250 ml, 251 to 1000 ml, 1001 to 2000 ml, and above 2000 ml are covered.๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:Few of the important distribution channels include direct sales (manufacturers), distributors, retailers, and e-retail.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž:Few of the leading end-users include cosmetics and perfumery, beverage packaging, food packaging, and pharmaceuticals. The segments are further divided into sub-categories. Color cosmetics and perfumes are two significant parts of the cosmetics and perfumery segment. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are mainly packed in glass-based containers under the beverage packaging segment. The food packaging category is segregated into sauces and jam, fresh produce, spices and condiments, edible oil, dairy, and others.๐๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐›-๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa are included.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:The ๐ฌ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to record a 3.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion in 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/slitter-rewinder-machine-market Global ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ค ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to be valued at USD 14095.27 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of USD 27213.60 million by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-bulk-chemical-packaging-market The global ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ are estimated to be worth USD 18,085.8 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 27,029.9 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/copier-paper-market The global ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ž๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ are estimated to be worth USD 13,123.2 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 20,379.9 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/steel-drums-market The market ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to be worth USD 1,768.3 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,486.3 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-cutlery-market The sales of ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ across the globe are estimated to reach USD 5.9 billion in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period and reach a value of USD 8.2 billion. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tray-sealing-machines-market The ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ & ๐›๐จ๐ฑ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ size is projected to be valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 2.4 billion by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transport-cases-and-boxes-market The global ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐จ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ž๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 31.6 billion. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermoformed-containers-market The ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion in 2023 and record a CAGR of 5.5%. The valuation is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion over the forecast period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aluminum-foil-containers-market It is estimated that the ๐๐ž๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ'๐ฌ value will increase by 5.0% between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 5.0%. In 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 270.0 million. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/deblistering-machines-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.