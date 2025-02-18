Glass Container Market to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Eco-Friendly Packaging Trends | Says FMI

Glass Container Market Regional Analysis of Glass Container Market

Luxury packaging trends in the USA drive demand for premium glass containers, especially for alcoholic beverage, as consumer seek superior, distinctive designs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, with projections indicating a market value of approximately 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟓.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2025, and an expected rise to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035. This growth represents a steady 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟒% from 2025 to 2035. As of 2024, the global glass container market was valued at USD 63.6 billion.The market's consistent growth is driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, increased consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging materials, and the growing adoption of glass containers in a variety of sectors. Glass containers are highly valued for their ability to preserve product quality and integrity while also being aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬!These containers are commonly used in a variety of industries, such as food and beverage packaging for alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, juices, sauces, and preserves, as well as pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging for medications, skincare products, perfumes, and cosmetics.𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬• 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for glass containers is increasing due to their recyclability, durability, and eco-friendly appeal compared to plastic alternatives.• 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬: Glass containers are increasingly being used in the premium packaging of cosmetics, fragrances, and high-end beverages, as they provide a premium look and feel, reflecting quality and exclusivity.• 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Glass containers are favored in the food and beverage industry for their non-toxic and chemical-free nature, making them a safer option for preserving product integrity and consumer health.• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Innovations in glass container design, such as ease of handling, reusability, and airtight features, are catering to a growing preference for more functional and practical packaging solutions.• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥: Glass containers are often perceived as more attractive and visually appealing, which is driving their adoption in industries like food, beverages, and personal care, where product aesthetics are a key differentiator.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global glass container market grew at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2024.• By 2024, the global market value reached USD 63.6 billion.• The USA market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 2.5% until 2035.• In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.• India is forecasted to experience a higher growth rate of 6.0%.• Glass bottles are expected to represent over 39% of the market share by 2035.• Type 3 (regular soda lime glass) will dominate the material segment, holding a share of 61.4% by 2035.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞—𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬.𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬Sturdy pharmaceutical product packaging is essential for the safety and protection of products from external conditions, such as moisture, light, oxygen, and contamination. The ability of these containers to provide excellent 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 for pharmaceutical products is set to boost worldwide demand for glass containers. The quality and purity of pharmaceutical products must always be up to the mark.The containers can be designed with unique printing techniques to showcase originality. Consequently, these can help upgrade security and prevent counterfeit pharmaceutical products. Based on a report of the All India Glass Manufacturers’ Federation, SCHOTT AG started a manufacturing hub in Gujarat, India, for manufacturing high-quality borosilicate glass tubing. The hub will make pharmaceutical ampoules, vials, and syringes for storing lifesaving drugs.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Key companies in the global glass container industry are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Becton, Dickinson, and Company said in January 2025 that it has invested in its production capabilities to increase capacity for vital medical equipment such as syringes, needles, and IV catheters in order to meet the ever-increasing demands of the healthcare system.• Ardagh Group formed a relationship with Chameleon Organic Coffee in December 2024 to deliver bespoke glass bottles based on customer demand in the United States.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens-Illinois)• Verallia• Ardagh Group• Vitro.• Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.• Becton Dickinson• SCHOTT Pharma• KD Scientific• Gerresheimer AG• Stoelzle Glass Group• Carow Packaging, Inc.• Saverglass SAS• MIRON Violetglass• AGI glaspac• Shandong Linuo Technical Glass Co., Ltd.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲—𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭!𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:Product types in the market for glass container are categorized into glass bottles, glass jars, glass vials, ampoules, and syringes. Glass bottles are further divided into sauce/syrup bottles, French square bottles, Boston round bottles, and glass jugs. Glass jars are sub-segmented into Mason jars, hexagonal glass jar, paragon glass jar, and straight-sided jar. Lastly, glass vials include food-grade vials and pharma-grade vials.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:In terms of material, the industry is divided into type 1 (borosilicate glass), type 2 (treated soda lime glass), type 3 (regular soda lime glass), and type 4 (general purpose soda lime glass).𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:Glass containers with capacities of up to 50 ml, 51 to 250 ml, 251 to 1000 ml, 1001 to 2000 ml, and above 2000 ml are covered.𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:Few of the important distribution channels include direct sales (manufacturers), distributors, retailers, and e-retail.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:Few of the leading end-users include cosmetics and perfumery, beverage packaging, food packaging, and pharmaceuticals. The segments are further divided into sub-categories. Color cosmetics and perfumes are two significant parts of the cosmetics and perfumery segment. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are mainly packed in glass-based containers under the beverage packaging segment. The food packaging category is segregated into sauces and jam, fresh produce, spices and condiments, edible oil, dairy, and others.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa are included.  𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

