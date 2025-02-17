Readout: Attorney General Bondi Briefed on National Security, Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts at Port of Tampa
Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi toured the Port of Tampa Bay – the largest port in Florida – and received a briefing from the Port’s CEO, Paul Anderson.
Attorney General Bondi and Port Leadership discussed the Port’s important role in safeguarding Floridians and the American people as a key port of entry into this US. They also discussed the vital role that government plays in helping protect national security at ports.
Other topics discussed included Port Tampa Bay’s advancements in protecting against foreign threats to physical and cyber security infrastructure, securing the Panama Canal, and ongoing coordination with the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors (CAGTC).
Attorney General Bondi closed the briefing by thanking all in attendance for their important work on protecting the American people, safeguarding our national security, and encouraging the flow of commerce.
Attorney General Bondi concluded by stating “Our ports are often the first line of defense in protecting Americans from national security threats like human trafficking, drug smuggling, and cybercrime. It was an honor to spend time with Paul Anderson and his team, who are collaborating closely with government partners and doing incredible work to protect Floridians and our Nation in my hometown of Tampa.”
Participants:
Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay
Charles Klug, Principal Counsel of Port Tampa Bay
Ken Washington, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Port Tampa Bay
Mark Dubina, Vice President of Security of Port Tampa Bay
Laura Lenhart, Vice President of Government Affairs of Port Tampa Bay
Sue Bai, Assistant Deputy Attorney General for National Security
Catharine Cypher, Deputy Chief of Staff, Department of Justice
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.