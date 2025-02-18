Exodus Movement, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Banxa Holdings Inc. has Expired

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced that its previously announced offer for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) ("Banxa") has expired without reaching an agreement with Banxa.

Exodus will remain responsible stewards of capital with a disciplined approach to acquisitions.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

