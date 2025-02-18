inHarmony Unveils Sound Lounge 3, Revives Sound Lounge 1, and Announces Historic Price Drop

inHarmony Product Line

New product launch and the biggest price reduction in company history make vibroacoustic wellness more accessible than ever

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- inHarmony, a leader in vibroacoustic therapy and relaxation technology, has announced the launch of the Sound Lounge 3 and the return of the Sound Lounge 1 , along with the company’s biggest price reduction to date. These updates make high-tech relaxation solutions more accessible for both individual users and wellness professionals worldwide.These additions expand inHarmony’s product line, which includes the Sound Lounge 2, Practitioner 2, Massage Table, and Meditation Cushion. By offering a range of vibroacoustic solutions—from portable models to full-body experiences—inHarmony continues making relaxation technology more accessible for both personal wellness and professional use. Each product seamlessly integrates with the inHarmony app, featuring original music meditations designed to enhance relaxation and deepen the vibroacoustic experience.“The return of the Sound Lounge 1, alongside the launch of the Sound Lounge 3, gives our community more options than ever,” said Craig Goldberg, co-founder of inHarmony. “Whether you want the portability of the SL1, the flagship experience of the SL2, or the sleek versatility of the SL3, we’re making vibroacoustic therapy more accessible at every level.”Largest Price Reduction in Company HistoryIn addition to expanding its product line, inHarmony is making their products more accessible with its most significant price reduction to date. Increased production volume and cost efficiencies have allowed the company to lower prices across its entire collection—ensuring more people can experience the profound benefits of vibroacoustic therapy.“At a time when costs are rising across industries, we’re proud to go in the opposite direction,” said Goldberg. “Wellness should be accessible, affordable, and transformative—and this price reduction is a reflection of that mission.”To learn more about inHarmony’s latest product releases and explore how vibroacoustic therapy can elevate your wellness journey, visit www. iaminharmony.com # # #About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to enhance mental, physical, and emotional well-being through innovative sound and vibration technology. Their collection of state-of-the-art relaxation furniture works seamlessly with the "inHarmony: Music Meditations" app, offering a customized sound and vibration experience that promotes deep relaxation. Committed to making mindfulness accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to lead balanced, mindful lives. Say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.