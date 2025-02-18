Women-Focused Wealth Manager Marilyn Suey of Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Wins Major Award

Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Five Star Wealth Manager Marilyn Suey

Wall Street Journal, Fortune Named Marilyn Suey Five Star Wealth Manager, San Francisco/East Bay Area-Based Wealth Management Firm, 8 years straight

It is our purpose and passion to support our clients to design their ideal lifestyles on their journey to pursue financial independence.” — Marilyn Suey, Founder of the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial news giant Wall Street Journal, Fortune and Five Star Professional today announced that Marilyn Suey, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, AIF, CPFATM has been chosen as a Five Star Wealth Manager for 2024 for the San Francisco/East Bay Area.“I am honored to be named among such a prominent list of well-respected wealth managers,” said Marilyn Suey, Founder of the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors . “It is our purpose and passion to support our clients to design their ideal lifestyles on their journey to pursue financial independence. Our clients have come to expect long-term relationships based on excellence in service and professionalism, as they make informed decisions about their money in pursuit of their financial freedom. Small businesses and independent women alike are in our top list of clients we serve and support. We are especially sensitive to the needs of women because I know that they have very unique needs, wants and passions. I am delighted to share that more and more women are active and taking charge of their own financial house. With longer years ahead of them (compared to men), they understand that their proactive approach to their finances now will impact them in their later years. I continue to provide free educational seminars as my passion to increase knowledge and help them make informed decisions.”The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, incorporating input from peers and firm leaders, client retention rates, industry experience, and a thorough regulatory history review. Five Star Professional employed a rigorous research process to identify the Five Star award winners in cities across the United States. Award-winning professionals were carefully selected among thousands of wealth managers for their knowledge, service, and experience.Winners represent some of the country’s most dedicated wealth managers and investment professionals, each committed to pursuing professional excellence and providing exceptional service to their clients.Five Star Professional identified award candidates based on industry data and nominations received from industry firms and individuals. Self-nominations are not accepted. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. The award is not indicative of the wealth manager’s future investment performance. For detailed information on the Five Star Wealth Manager research methodology, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com About Five Star ProfessionalNow entering its 19th year, Five Star Professional conducts in-depth, market-specific research in more than 45 markets across the United States and Canada to identify premium service professionals.For detailed information on the Five Star Wealth Manager research methodology, and Marilyn’s award visit 2024 San Francisco East Bay Five Star Wealth Manager.About The Diamond Group Wealth AdvisorsThe Diamond Group is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design their ideal lifestyle starting today, for tomorrow, and for life.We believe “Your Wealth Is More than Your Money.”Our approach to building your customized plan honors what matters to you most. Your motivations, aspirations, and the causes you care about deeply.Our core values are trust, commitment, compassion and collaboration.For your free Lifestyle Upgrade Assessment, contact Marilyn at 925-219-0080 or email marilyn.suey@diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com.Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFPand CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERin the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization’s initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.Marilyn Suey is a Registered Representative with and Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, and a member of FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services are offered through Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981

