New York Art Life Presents: Cultural Connector Women Artists in the Arts Advocate Guadalupe Lobeto

Rewriting Art History Through Digital Empowerment of Latin American Women Artists

I moved to New York for my love of art, and in living here, I fell in love with the city itself.” — Guadalupe Lobeto

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN,, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's evolving cultural landscape, the need for diverse voices and representation in the arts has never been more crucial. As conversations about equity and inclusion continue to shape the art world, cultural connectors who champion underrepresented voices play an increasingly vital role.Meet Guadalupe Lobeto, an inspiring advocate for women artists and Research & Project Manager at András Szántó LLC in New York, who is transforming the way we think about representation in the arts, particularly for Latin American women artists.The intersection of culture and art serves as a powerful medium for storytelling and identity expression. In Latin culture, art carries the weight of heritage. It is important to mention that every culture has narratives waiting to be unfolded. Latin art is one of those cultures that has untold narratives. Guadalupe Lobeto stands at this crucial intersection. She works tirelessly to ensure these stories are not only heard but celebrated."Women are the future," Guadalupe tells New York Art Life . She’s very dedicated to amplifying women's voices in the arts. Her passion is evident in every aspect of her work. More importantly, she has worn several hats for her advocacy. Currently, she is a Research & Project Manager at András Szántó LLC. For this role, she skillfully manages multiple interdisciplinary projects that explore the dynamic relationship between culture and strategy. "My approach to managing multiple projects is very systematic," she explains. "I meticulously plan and make sure to adjust accordingly," she adds.One of Guadalupe's most significant achievements is co-founding " Historias Entre Lienzos ." The online archive is an innovative Research & Digitization Project dedicated to documenting the lives and works of Argentine women artists from the 19th century to the present. The project has garnered important grants. "Historias Entre Lienzos” established collaborations with over 30 public and private museums in Argentina. Guadalupe's exceptional ability to build meaningful partnerships is shown through her project.The inspiration for "Historias Entre Lienzos" came from a profound realization during a gender and art history class in 2019. "When we were doing our research, we noticed no online information about these artists," Guadalupe recalls. The realization was the start of the project. It became the catalyst for creating a digital platform for women artists with Paloma Etenberg. It is a project that would celebrate Argentinian artists' legacies.In her role as Artist Liaison at Praxis Gallery, Guadalupe has curated groundbreaking exhibitions. She continuously showcases emerging and established women artists. She mentions one of her unforgettable memories is the exhibition, "A Diasporic State of Mind." Guadalupe mentions how it brought together talented artists including Melissa Misla, Simonette Quamina, , Carolina Aranibar-Fernandez, and others. She notes how it was not only about creating a visual experience but fostering a supportive community among women artists.The impact of her work extends beyond curation. Through "Historias Entre Lienzos,” Guadalupe has uncovered remarkable stories of overlooked artists through personal connections with their families. "We started receiving emails from women who were the nieces or granddaughters of female artists, inviting us into their homes to learn more about their aunts and grandmothers," she shares, highlighting the project's role in preserving artistic legacies.Drawing from her diverse experience, including positions at MALBA and MACBA in Argentina, an impactful internship at Miguel Abreu and later in Artadia, Guadalupe identifies five essential qualities for success in the arts: adaptability, empathy, creativity, collaboration, and resilience. These qualities have shaped her approach to supporting artists and managing cultural projects.Born in Argentina and having studied in England and worked in Italy, Guadalupe brings a global perspective to her work. "Traveling the world taught me that no one can ever truly know all of global art—but in New York, the world's art comes together," she reflects. Guadalupe emphasized how her international experience enriches her work.Guadalupe Lobeto represents a new generation of cultural leaders who understand that supporting women artists is not just about exhibition opportunities. Supporting women in the arts is about creating sustainable systems for recognition. It is about the importance of documentation and celebration of everyone’s contributions, which makes art so diverse and engaging. Her work reminds us that advocacy in the arts has the power to transform not only individual careers but entire cultural narratives.As the art world continues to evolve, Guadalupe's story serves as both inspiration and call to action. Through her dedication to amplifying marginalized voices and creating platforms for women artists, she demonstrates how passionate advocacy can create lasting change in the cultural scene. New York Art Life celebrates her ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable arts community. 