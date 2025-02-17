Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4312 per Share

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced that on February 17, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A and Class C common stock of $0.4312 per share payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. This quarterly dividend represents $1.7248 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.4240 per share, or $1.6960 per share annualized.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the US and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity in 26 states, including 9 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage and over 2.7 GW of conventional dispatchable power capacity providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide our investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by our controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

Investor:

Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500

investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:

Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754

media@clearwayenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.