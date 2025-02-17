RIDOH Launches New Map of Lead Drinking Water Pipes

As part of the process of replacing all lead service lines in Rhode Island's public water systems by 2033, the Rhode Island Department of Health has launched a new, interactive map of drinking water service lines (pipes) in the state.

This new dashboard shows if service lines are made of lead, non-lead, or unknown material. Rhode Islanders can check the material of both the public side of the service line and the private side of the service line on their property. Visit the dashboard (see link below).

This tool is a follow-up to the notification that public water systems sent to residents and business owners in late 2024 if they receive water through service lines made of lead or unknown material. These notices provided people with recommendations to limit any potential exposure to lead in their drinking water.

"Just having a lead service line does not mean that there is lead in your drinking water. Public water systems take many steps to keep drinking water safe from lead, including treatment that reduces corrosion and routine testing, with a focus on homes with lead service lines," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "However, the replacement of all lead service lines in Rhode Island is an important additional step in making Rhode Island's drinking water as healthy and safe as possible."

While lead exposure from paint remains the most significant public health challenge associated with lead, the Rhode Island Lead Poisoning and Prevention Act requires all lead service lines to be replaced by 2033. It also required public water systems to systematically collect and submit information to RIDOH about the material of all service lines in their distribution systems for the first time. After these inventories were done in 2024, public water systems sent out their notices.

About lead

Lead service lines were commonly used in the early 1900s. The use of lead pipes for new construction was banned in 1986. As the plumbing gets old, the material of the pipes can wear away (called corrosion), and lead can get into the drinking water. Public water systems are required to control potential corrosion, which prevents lead from getting into the drinking water. Lead levels are routinely monitored through sampling at residents' taps, with a focus on homes with lead service lines. This testing is to ensure that what a public water system is doing to prevent lead corrosion is working. Water systems must notify customers of any exceedance of the lead action level.

There is no safe level of lead, especially for younger children. Talk to your healthcare professional to be sure your child is receiving their routine blood lead screenings. After learning a child has a high blood lead level, RIDOH can provide non-medical case management support and help parents find and remove the source of lead. Learn more about protecting children from lead and lead screenings at health.ri.gov/lead.

What to do if you have a lead service line or service line of an unknown material

As was outlined in the notices sent by public water systems, customers with lead service lines or service lines of unknown material can request free water pitchers to filter drinking water for lead. They can also request six months of replacement filters from their public water system. Public water systems are in the process of distributing a free pitcher to people who have requested them. Pitchers with filters are also available at retail stores.

Public water systems are working with customers with service lines of unknown materials to determine the material and if they need to be replaced. They may need to access a property to inspect the service line. Public water systems will contact property owners and request permission for this work. People who do not have service lines made of lead or unknown materials were not contacted. If you are not sure if you have a lead service line, contact your water system or use RIDOH's new dashboard to check.

About Lead Service Line Replacement in Rhode Island

Replacing all lead service lines in Rhode Island is a complex process that will take several years.

Under the Rhode Island Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, private side service lines must be replaced at no cost to the customer, provided project funding is available. The Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) and the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act's Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Communities grant are currently the main sources of funding that water systems may use to replace service lines. For fiscal years 2023 through 2027, the DWSRF has an estimated $302 million available that could be used to replace service lines. Of that amount, approximately $143 million dollars are specifically for service line inventory work and lead service line replacements.

Contact your public water system to learn about their plans and timelines for lead service line replacement. If you do not know what your public water system is, consult your water bill.