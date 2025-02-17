Chris Lischewski

Chris Lischewski & Family Launches Scholarship Fund to Support San Diego High School Graduates in Pursuing College Education.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lischewski family is excited to announce the Lischewski Family Fund for Aspiring Collegians, a new scholarship initiative aimed at providing financial support to San Diego high school graduates pursuing higher education. The fund aims to empower students facing financial barriers in enrolling for higher education, allowing them to unlock the potential of education and improve their future prospects. Chris Lischewski , eminent business leader and the founder of this initiative alongside his wife, Louise, believes in the transformative power of education as a strong foundation for success. “A college education opens doors to countless opportunities,” said Chris Lischewski. “We understand that for many students, the high cost of college is a significant barrier. This scholarship is our way of helping to level the playing field and provide deserving young adults the chance to pursue their dreams.”The Lischewski Family Fund for Aspiring Collegians will offer five $1,000 scholarships each year, with the possibility for one renewal year, to eligible students who plan to attend an accredited two-year community college in California. These scholarships are created to aid students from the San Diego area who demonstrate financial need, academic promise, and a commitment to continuing their education.California is known for its strong education network including a host of community colleges known for providing exceptional and affordable educational opportunities that prepare students for both career success and further academic pursuits. The Lischewski family is a strong advocate of these avenues which help students gain access to a quality education without the burden of overwhelming debt.“We hope that this scholarship fund will help make a meaningful difference in the lives of students and their families,” Chris Lischewski added. “It’s an investment in their future, and by supporting community colleges, we are hoping to build stronger communities and brighter futures.”The Lischewski Family Fund for Aspiring Collegians Scholarship is open to:- San Diego County residents- Graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll full-time at a community college in California with the intent to earn an Associate of Arts or similar accreditation within two years- Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale- Are engaged in their community through involvement in extra-curricular, volunteer activities, or work experience- Have a demonstrated financial needAbout Chris LischewskiChris Lischewski is a prominent executive in the food industry known for leading successful turnarounds of underperforming companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Southern California and began his career as a management consultant at A.T. Kearney in Los Angeles, specializing in business restructuring, global sourcing, market development, and M&A. Chris has played a key role in the turnaround of major companies, including StarKist Seafoods and Bumble Bee Seafoods. Currently, Mr. Lischewski lives in San Diego, California, with his family. He supports several charities and nonprofit organizations.About the Lischewski FamilyThe Lischewski family has long been committed to giving back to the San Diego community. With a shared belief in the power of education to create opportunities, the family has established this fund to support local students and families in need. Through the Lischewski Family Fund for Aspiring Collegians, the family hopes to make a lasting impact on the lives of students pursuing higher education in California.

