Konica Minolta Installs AccurioJet KM-1e at Minuteman Press

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at Minuteman Press in Dayton, Ohio, formerly Westendorf Printing. A print graphics communications provider with a rich legacy in the industry, the company offers high-quality printed marketing materials, direct mail with variable data, packaging and more. Already affiliated with the Minuteman Press location in Lebanon, Ohio, the recent transitioning of the Dayton facility further integrates its years of commercial printing expertise with new advancements in technology and operations.

Recently, when Minuteman Press needed an abridgement between its other color presses to expand its digital footprint, it sought out a B2 offset-style digital press, considering all the available options. The substrate-agnostic AccurioJet KM-1e became very attractive very quickly due to its UV cured ink, large sheet size, durability and flexibility.

“We are evolving into a technology driven printing company that blends time-honored craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation, and our rebranding to Minuteman Press is just another step forward in this process. We have been investing in many changes and improvements, and Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e was a big part of that plan,” said Frank Hiti, Owner, Minuteman Press. “We looked at all our options, and not only did the capabilities of the KM-1e check all the boxes, but its job efficiency range was also much wider than initially anticipated. The KM-1e will be a game changer for us and allow us to serve our customers better than ever before.”

As a final test, through its affiliation with other KM-1e facilities, Minuteman Press ran several substrate-driven and large digital type toner jobs for select customers at another local printer. "The outcome was extremely promising for both the client and internal stakeholders, confirming that Minuteman Press Westendorf is on the right path and securing the deal with Konica Minolta, stated Hiti.”

“Our community of AccurioJet KM-1e users is expanding rapidly, and we are honored to have Minuteman Press join us at a time of such exciting growth for their business,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioJet KM-1-e provides clients with a better overall solution, with faster turn-around times and marked improvements to quality and consistency. We are confident this partnership will allow Minuteman Press to enhance their offerings while maintaining the exceptional quality and personal service their customers expect.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press, producing up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thicknesses, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper. Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

