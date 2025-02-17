Bitget Lists Pi Network (PI) with Rewards Worth 150,000 PI

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of the trending memecoin Pi Network (PI) on its platform. The listing is now live with trading available under the PI/USDT pair, allowing users to engage with PI through various market activities, including deposits, trading, and a unique airdrop promotion.

The CandyBomb promotional event offers Bitget users the chance to earn PI through deposits and trading activity. A total of 150,000 PI tokens have been allocated for this campaign, which runs from 16 February, 2025, 04:00 (UTC) to 27 February, 2025, 08:00 (UTC). Participants can join the CandyBomb page, where valid deposit and trading activity will automatically count toward the PI airdrop, divided into net deposits and spot trading pools. The 50,000 PI will be distributed based on net deposits, while new spot traders will have exclusive access to the remaining 100,000 PI, providing a significant incentive for both experienced and new traders alike.

Pi Network is a smartphone-based mining project launched in 2019, enabling users to earn Pi tokens with the single tap of a button in its mobile app without energy-intensive hardware and a lot of energy. This solution simplifies the mining process and makes crypto accessible to more people. Pi Network's strong user referral mechanism has led to a large userbase of the ecosystem. Currently, 19 million Pioneers have successfully completed the procedures, while 10 million have migrated to the mainnet.

This listing positions PI within Bitget's expanding portfolio of assets available in the Innovation, Web3, and Public Chain Zone, underlining the platform's commitment to offering users access to the most trending digital assets. As PI gains traction in both centralized and decentralized trading venues, this listing on Bitget will allow a broader audience to participate in its ecosystem. With a vibrant community and large userbase, PI presents an opportunity for users interested in emerging mining and public chain projects in the blockchain space.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

For more information on PI CandyBomb, users can visit here.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6da908c5-8b15-431b-b9c1-801c046b5db0

