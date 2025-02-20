Dr. Stacy Bentil Honored at the Estelle Osborne Legacy Celebration for Outstanding Achievements in Nursing Leadership

Dr. Stacy Bentil, Estelle Osborne Legacy Celebration Honoree

Dr. Stacy Bentil honored at NYU’s Estelle Osborne Legacy Celebration for excellence in nursing leadership, advocacy, and education. #HealthcareLeadership

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stacy Bentil, DNP, MS ’10, RN, a distinguished nursing leader, educator, and advocate for healthcare equity, will be honored at the Estelle Osborne Legacy Celebration, hosted by NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. This annual event recognizes pioneers in the nursing profession who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, education, and advocacy, paving the way for future generations.

As the keynote speaker, Dr. Bentil will share insights from her extensive career in clinical leadership, healthcare policy, and nursing education. Known for her ability to inspire and empower, her address will focus on “Guiding the Future: The Transformative Power of Nursing Leadership,” emphasizing the importance of inclusion and belonging in healthcare while offering practical strategies for nurse leaders.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

With more than two decades of experience, Dr. Bentil has served in key leadership roles, including her current position as Director of Nursing at the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, where she leads policy development, quality assurance, and clinical management initiatives to enhance adolescent mental health services.

As Executive Director of Leadership Development for the Ghanaian Diaspora Nursing Alliance (GDNA), she has empowered nurses globally through transformative education and mentorship programs. In addition, as an Adjunct Professor at Central Connecticut State University’s School of Nursing, she is committed to shaping the next generation of nurse leaders through evidence-based education and mentorship.

Broad Expertise and Contributions

Dr. Bentil’s career embodies the values and leadership championed by Estelle Osborne. She has successfully led complex clinical operations, developed quality improvement initiatives, and contributed to healthcare policy across specialties such as Primary Care, Neurology, and Women’s Health.

Through Bentil Healthcare Consulting, Dr. Bentil collaborates with healthcare institutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce nurse turnover, and strengthen leadership pipelines. Her guidance has helped organizations enhance regulatory compliance, patient care outcomes, and leadership satisfaction scores.

Continuing the Mission of Leadership Excellence

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Bentil emphasizes the responsibility of today’s nurse leaders to mentor and uplift others: “Leadership in nursing is more than a position—it is a commitment to empowering those who follow. By cultivating the next generation of leaders, we ensure that patient care and healthcare equity continue to advance.”

Her keynote address will leave attendees with actionable insights for navigating today’s evolving healthcare environment with purpose and resilience.

For more information about Dr. Bentil’s work and leadership programs you may contact her at info@bentilhealthcareconsulting.com or connect with her on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram

