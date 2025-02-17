Analytics Jobs Unveils Comprehensive Intellipaat Data Science Course Reviews
Analytics Jobs shares in-depth reviews of Intellipaat's Data Science course, featuring student feedback and insights.
About Intellipaat:
Intellipaat is a renowned online learning platform offering professional courses in Data Science, Analytics, and emerging technologies. Known for live projects and industry-aligned certifications, Intellipaat caters to students and professionals worldwide.
Insights from Intellipaat Reviews on Major Platforms:
Intellipaat Reviews Quora: Users appreciate the comprehensive course material, although some express concerns over placement delays.
Intellipaat Reviews Reddit: Reviews on Reddit highlight course affordability but mention issues with customer support.
Intellipaat Reviews Glassdoor: Employees praise the company's work environment, but some note customer service challenges.
Intellipaat Placement Reviews:
Intellipaat Placement Reviews Quora: Many students share successful job placements with top MNCs.
Intellipaat Placement Reviews Reddit: Redditors commend the career support but mention inconsistent follow-ups.
Intellipaat Complaints Forum & Email: Common complaints include response delays and refund issues.
Intellipaat Data Science Course Reviews:
Intellipaat Reviews for Data Science Quora & Reddit: Learners appreciate real-world projects but want more in-depth interview preparation.
Intellipaat Data Science Course Fees: Users find fees competitive but suggest more EMI options.
Intellipaat Reviews for Data Science India: Indian learners praise local job opportunities.
Addressing Queries: Is Intellipaat Fake or Real?
Students often ask, Is Intellipaat fake or real? Verified reviews indicate that Intellipaat is a legitimate platform with real success stories, but like any provider, it faces occasional service issues.
Customer Support Feedback:
Intellipaat Complaints Phone Number & Customer Care Number: Users request faster query resolutions.
Intellipaat Complaints Email: Customers find email responses slow.
Why Choose Intellipaat one among the best data science course in India?
Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Developed with top tech companies.
Live Projects: Real-world simulations for practical learning.
Placement Support: Strong industry partnerships for job placement.
Global Certifications: Valuable credentials recognized by employers.
"At Analytics Jobs, we bring transparency to course choices through real Intellipaat reviews, student feedback, empowering careers with authentic insights." – Kaushik Aeri, CEO
