Analytics Jobs Presents Comprehensive Great Learning Data Science Reviews: Insights from Quora, Reddit, and Alumni's

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to pursuing a career in data science, choosing the right course is crucial. At Analytics Jobs, we bring you genuine and unbiased reviews for popular courses, including the Great Learning Data Science Course reviews . Let’s dive into real experiences from students and professionals to help you decide if Great Learning is the right choice for your data science journey.Great Learning Reviews from Quora, Reddit, and GlassdoorGreat Learning is a well-known name, but what do students and alumni really say? Here’s a summary from popular platforms:Great Learning Reviews Quora: Many users praise the course structure and mentor support. However, some complaints highlight issues with placement assistance.Great Learning Reviews Reddit: Reviews on Reddit show a mix of experiences. Students appreciate the industry-oriented curriculum but mention that placements depend heavily on self-effort.Great Learning Reviews Glassdoor: Employees rate the company well for work culture, but some students express dissatisfaction with post-course support.Great Learning Data Science Course Fees in IndiaThe fees for Great Learning’s Data Science programs range from INR 2.5 lakhs to INR 4 lakhs, depending on the course type and duration. While some students find the fees justified by the quality of education, others feel it is expensive compared to alternatives.Does Great Learning Provide Placement? Insights from Students Great Learning Placement Review Quora: Mixed opinions prevail. Some students report successful placements, while others feel that placement assistance is limited.Great Learning Placement Review Reddit: Alumni note that networking and applying proactively are key to landing jobs.Great Learning Placement Review for Data Science: Placements are decent but best suited for those who leverage alumni networks and LinkedIn.Common Complaints and Contact InformationGreat Learning Complaints Email: Some students shared that responses to their concerns via email were slow.Great Learning Complaints Phone Number: Students have reported difficulties in reaching support through the helpline.Great Learning Complaints Ombudsman: A few users have escalated unresolved issues through consumer complaint platforms.Great Learning Contact Number: Available on their official website for queries.Great Learning Free Courses and Academy OfferingsGreat Learning offers free courses through Great Learning Academy, making it accessible for beginners. Topics include Python, AI, and data science fundamentals. These free resources are highly rated by users.Final Verdict: Is the Great Learning Data Science Course Worth It or which is the best data science course Overall, Great Learning Reviews indicate that the courses offer solid content and industry relevance. However, prospective students should weigh the high fees against the placement outcomes. Genuine experiences on platforms like Quora, Reddit, and Glassdoor suggest that self-effort and networking play a crucial role in career success.Explore more verified course reviews at Analytics Jobs, where honesty meets insight.

