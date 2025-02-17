The PCSK9 inhibitor market is projected to experience substantial growth due to its use in statin-intolerant patients, emerging strategies for PCSK9 inhibition, its potential applications across broader therapeutic areas, and its role in prophylactic treatment, which could help alleviate the burden of cardiovascular disease.

New York, USA, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Anticipate to Accelerate in the Coming 10 Years Owing to the Increasing Demand for Innovative Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs | DelveInsight

The PCSK9 inhibitor market is projected to experience substantial growth due to its use in statin-intolerant patients, emerging strategies for PCSK9 inhibition, its potential applications across broader therapeutic areas, and its role in prophylactic treatment, which could help alleviate the burden of cardiovascular disease.

DelveInsight’s PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging PCSK9 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted PCSK9 inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the PCSK9 inhibitor market size was USD 2 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. Across the 7MM, an estimated 640K diagnosed cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were reported in 2023 out of which homozygous cases were very rare.

diagnosed cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were reported in 2023 out of which homozygous cases were very rare. In 2023, peripheral artery disease accounted for the highest number in the total risk factor-specific cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in prophylactic/preventive settings in the 7MM.

accounted for the highest number in the total risk factor-specific cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in prophylactic/preventive settings in the 7MM. Leading PCSK9 inhibitor companies such as LIB Therapeutics, Merck, Verve Therapeutics, CiVi Biopharma, and others are developing novel PCSK9 inhibitors that can be available in the PCSK9 inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel PCSK9 inhibitors that can be available in the PCSK9 inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key PCSK9 inhibitors in the pipeline include Lerodalcibep, MK-0616, VERVE-101, VERVE-102, CiVi 008, and others.

and others. In May 2024, LIB Therapeutics announced positive results from two studies in the recently completed Phase III LIBerate registration-enabling program during the 92nd European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Lyon, France, May 26-29, 2024.

announced positive results from two studies in the recently completed Phase III LIBerate registration-enabling program during the 92nd European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Lyon, France, May 26-29, 2024. In May 2024, AstraZeneca announced Phase I trial data for its PCSK9 inhibitor, AZD0780, which showed a statistically significant reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients with hypercholesterolemia.

PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The PCSK9 inhibitor market is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for cholesterol-lowering therapies, and advancements in biologics. PCSK9 inhibitors, such as alirocumab (PRALUENT) and evolocumab (REPATHA), have demonstrated strong efficacy in reducing LDL cholesterol levels, particularly in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or those at high cardiovascular risk. Their uptake has been influenced by both clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness concerns, with market players continuously working to enhance accessibility.

A major factor shaping market dynamics is pricing and reimbursement. Initially, PCSK9 inhibitors faced slow adoption due to high costs, limiting widespread use despite their clinical advantages. However, manufacturers have since adjusted pricing strategies, offering discounts and rebates to improve insurance coverage. In the U.S., negotiations with payers and the availability of patient assistance programs have gradually improved access, leading to increased prescription rates. In Europe and other markets, pricing negotiations with government healthcare systems play a critical role in uptake.

The competitive landscape is also shifting with the entry of new players and alternative treatment approaches. Inclisiran, a small interfering RNA (siRNA)-based therapy developed by Novartis, offers a novel approach by targeting PCSK9 production at the genetic level. Its biannual dosing schedule provides a significant advantage over monoclonal antibody-based PCSK9 inhibitors, potentially reshaping the market. Additionally, ongoing research into oral PCSK9 inhibitors could further expand patient access and disrupt existing treatment paradigms.

Despite these advancements, barriers to market expansion remain. Physician awareness, treatment inertia, and competition from established statins and ezetimibe continue to impact adoption. Moreover, the long-term safety and cost-benefit ratio of PCSK9 inhibitors remain areas of scrutiny. As more real-world data emerges and new formulations gain regulatory approval, the market is expected to grow steadily, particularly among high-risk patients who require more aggressive lipid-lowering therapy.

Overall, the PCSK9 inhibitor market is transitioning from a niche high-cost therapy to a broader lipid management solution. With continued innovation in drug delivery, pricing adjustments, and expanded indications, the market is poised for sustained growth. Companies that can successfully navigate pricing challenges and demonstrate long-term cardiovascular benefits will likely lead the next phase of market expansion.





PCSK9 Inhibitor Treatment Market

PCSK9 inhibitors have become a significant treatment option for managing hypercholesterolemia, especially in patients at high cardiovascular risk or those who cannot achieve adequate lipid control with conventional therapies like statins. These drugs target PCSK9, a protein involved in cholesterol regulation by promoting the breakdown of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors. By blocking PCSK9, these therapies increase the availability of LDL receptors on liver cells, enhancing the clearance of LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) from the bloodstream.

The most widely used monoclonal antibody PCSK9 inhibitors, PRALUENT and REPATHA, are administered via subcutaneous injection every two to four weeks, depending on the regimen. These medications can lower LDL-C levels by up to 60-70%, proving highly effective for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or statin intolerance. An addition to the PCSK9 inhibitor class is LEQVIO (inclisiran), approved by the FDA in 2021. Unlike monoclonal antibodies, LEQVIO employs small-interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to decrease PCSK9 production in the liver.

While PCSK9 inhibitors are highly effective, they are typically reserved for certain patient groups due to their high cost and the availability of cheaper alternatives like statins and ezetimibe. However, recent price decreases and increasing evidence of their safety and effectiveness in lowering cardiovascular risks have led to broader use. In the future, ongoing research could result in more affordable and convenient formulations, potentially increasing the use of PCSK9 inhibitors in managing high cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular risk.

Key Emerging PCSK9 Inhibitors and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Lerodalcibep (LIB Therapeutics), MK-0616 (Merck), VERVE 101, VERVE 102 (Verve Therapeutics), CiVi 008 (CiVi Biopharma), and others.

Lerodalcibep is a next-generation, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor designed to address the limitations of existing LDL-C-lowering treatments, such as statins and ezetimibe, and help achieve the lower LDL-C targets set by recent national and international cardiovascular guidelines. It is being developed as a convenient, once-monthly injection with a small volume and long ambient stability. Currently, in Phase III clinical trials, LIB Therapeutics plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lerodalcibep by the end of the year, with a potential PDUFA decision expected in the second half of 2025.

MK-0616 is an experimental oral PCSK9 inhibitor with the potential to be the first of its kind, aimed at reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. It is a macrocyclic peptide that binds to PCSK9, preventing its interaction with LDL receptors. The drug is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials.

Verve Therapeutics is developing two product candidates, VERVE-101 and VERVE-102, both targeting PCSK9. These one-time treatments aim to permanently deactivate the PCSK9 gene in the liver, thereby lowering LDL-C levels that contribute to disease.

VERVE-102 is currently being assessed in the Heart-2 Phase Ib clinical trial for patients with HeFH or premature coronary artery disease. Meanwhile, Verve has paused enrollment in the Heart-1 trial for VERVE-101 due to observed laboratory abnormalities. An investigation is underway, and based on the findings, the company plans to collaborate with regulatory authorities to determine the next steps for VERVE-101. After reviewing clinical data from both the Heart-1 and Heart-2 trials, Verve Therapeutics intends to launch a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial for either VERVE-101 or VERVE-102.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the PCSK9 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PCSK9 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

PCSK9 Inhibitor Overview

Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) is a serine protease that plays a crucial role in cholesterol metabolism by regulating the degradation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors. This process reduces the clearance of circulating LDL particles, impacting LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) levels. PCSK9 activity is inversely associated with LDL-C levels: gain-of-function mutations in the PCSK9 gene contribute to elevated LDL-C and increased cardiovascular risk in familial hypercholesterolemia, whereas loss-of-function mutations result in lower LDL-C levels and a reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

PCSK9 inhibitors help regulate cholesterol metabolism by modulating LDL receptor degradation and influencing LDL particle clearance. While hepatocytes are the primary site of PCSK9 production, it is also produced in the intestines and kidneys. By facilitating LDL receptor degradation, PCSK9 reduces receptor availability, limiting its role in lowering blood cholesterol. Three main classes of LDL-C-lowering medications—statins, ezetimibe, and PCSK9 inhibitors—help mitigate cardiovascular risk by increasing LDL receptor density on hepatocyte surfaces, thereby enhancing LDL uptake and clearance.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were around 1.5 million in 2023 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034. In the United States, the mutation-specific cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were approximately 16K PCSK9 in 2023. The PCSK9 inhibitor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Risk factor-specific Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in Prophylactic/Preventive Setting

Total Treated Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors

PCSK9 Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 PCSK9 Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Size in 2023 USD 2 Billion Key PCSK9 Inhibitor Companies LIB Therapeutics, Merck, Verve Therapeutics, CiVi Biopharma, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and others Key PCSK9 Inhibitor Lerodalcibep, MK-0616, VERVE-102, CiVi 008, PRALUENT (alirocumab), REPATHA (evolocumab/AMG 145), LEQVIO (inclisiran), and others

Scope of the PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Report

PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: PCSK9 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

PCSK9 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PCSK9 Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PCSK9 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Key Insights 2. PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of PCSK9 Inhibitors 4. Key Events 5. PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Forecast Methodology 6. PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7. PCSK9 Inhibitors: Background and Overview 8. PCSK9 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 9. PCSK9 Inhibitor Marketed Drugs 10. PCSK9 Inhibitor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Analysis 12. PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

