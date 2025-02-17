Clarita de Quiroz Inks Deal with Believe for Arabic Influenced Album Set for 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed musician, Clarita de Quiroz, is pleased to announce she has officially been signed with leading global music company, Believe. Marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her career, the partnership will support the release of her highly anticipated Arabic crossover album, set to launch later this year.Clarita, born in the UAE and celebrated for her versatile musical journey, is embarking on her first Arabic album, blending the rich heritage of Eastern sounds with contemporary Western influences. Known for her classical prowess, pop sensibilities, and powerful vocal range, Clarita’s new project will highlight her deep connection to the Middle East and her passion for cultural fusion."This album represents a new chapter for me, blending the sounds of my heritage with the music I've crafted over the years,” Clarita says. “It's about storytelling, growth, and celebrating the beauty of both Eastern and Western traditions.”Clarita’s love for Arabic music is deeply rooted in her life experiences. Having lived in Lebanon and the UAE since 2008, and frequently visiting the region since childhood, she has cultivated a profound appreciation for Arabic culture and language. Currently undertaking Arabic language lessons, she is determined to deliver authentic performances that resonate with audiences across the Middle East and beyond."This album represents a pivotal moment in my career - a bold, creative journey that bridges cultures and languages,"she states.At its core, the album will feature collaborations with iconic Middle Eastern artists. A rich heritage of Arabic legends such as Nancy Ajram, Tamer Hosny, and Maher Zain, have all partnered with Believe to bring their music to a global audience. By bridging diverse musical landscapes, these collaborations will enrich Clarita’s narrative of personal growth, artistic evolution, and cultural exploration. Her distinctive style, infused with Arabic poetic expression and emotional depth, aims to offer a fresh perspective to the region’s vibrant music scene.Clarita's recent success with her classical album, A New Key, which soared to #1 on regional charts, has set the stage for this ambitious new venture. As she pushes creative boundaries, her upcoming Arabic album promises to be a groundbreaking fusion of cultures, languages, and sounds.For more information, please visit @claritadequirozAbout Clarita de QuirozClarita de Quiroz is an internationally renowned pianist, vocalist, and songwriter with a career spanning collaborations with global icons, such as Sir Elton John, Macy Gray, and Kelly Rowland. Classically trained from a young age, her diverse musical journey has seen her excel in genres ranging from pop to classical. Known for her dynamic performances and innovative compositions, Clarita continues to inspire audiences worldwide.About BelieveBelieve is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 2,020 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

