Camfil Air Pollution Control Podcast is Live: How to Improve Industrial Indoor Air Quality

Camfil APC Highlights Key Strategies for Improving Industrial Indoor Air Quality on the Engineering Influence Podcast

Jonesboro, Arkansas, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randi Huckaby, dry filtration product manager with Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), a global leader in industrial dust, mist, and fume collection solutions, recently joined the Engineering Influence Podcast to discuss the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) in industrial settings and share expert insights on effective air filtration strategies.

The discussion, featured in a recent blog post on Camfil’s website (Read the full blog here), highlights the critical role of high-efficiency filtration systems in ensuring worker safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Key Takeaways from the Podcast

During the podcast, Huckaby emphasized:

The Growing Need for Industrial IAQ Solutions – Poor air quality can lead to health risks, equipment damage, and compliance issues. Proper filtration helps to mitigate these risks.

High-Performance Dust & Fume Collection Systems – Advanced filtration technologies, like Camfil’s traditional Gold Series and Gold Series X-Flo dust collectors, effectively capture harmful airborne particles.

Compliance with OSHA & NFPA Standards – Understanding and meeting regulatory standards is essential to creating a safe and sustainable work environment.

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings – Investing in high-efficiency industrial dust collection and filtration reduces energy consumption, lowers maintenance costs, and extends filter life creating a lower total cost of ownership.

Why Industrial IAQ Matters

With growing concerns over airborne contaminants and workplace safety, businesses must prioritize IAQ solutions to protect employees and optimize operations. Camfil continues to lead the way with innovative air filtration technologies that help industries maintain cleaner, safer environments.

Learn More: Read the full insights from the podcast on Camfil’s blog: Improving Industrial IAQ – Key Takeaways from Camfil on the Engineering Influence Podcast.

About Camfil APC

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) is a world leader in industrial dust, mist, and fume collection solutions. With a mission to create safer and more sustainable work environments, Camfil provides advanced filtration systems tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries. CamfilAPC.com

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Lisa Goetz

Schubert b2b

1-610-269-2100 x244

lgoetz@schubertb2b.com

