NVBDC Founder and CEO Keith King Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for His Expertise in Entrepreneurship

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, Keith King, has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who , a prestigious recognition highlighting individuals for their professional accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to their industries.Keith King, a U.S. Army veteran, has dedicated his career to championing veteran entrepreneurship and advocating for veteran business owners. His passion for supporting fellow veterans stems from his deeply personal belief that he was one of the fortunate ones who survived his Vietnam tour and "made it home." That belief has fueled over 40 years of volunteer efforts on behalf of veterans, leading him to take on leadership roles at the national, state, and local levels. His lifelong commitment has been to assist his brother and sister veterans in any capacity necessary, particularly helping those transitioning out of military service and reintegrating into American society.As the visionary behind NVBDC, the leading certification body ensuring that veteran-owned businesses receive recognition and contracting opportunities, Mr. King has been instrumental in shaping supplier diversity initiatives across corporate and government sectors. His leadership has established NVBDC as the gold standard in veteran business certification, creating pathways for veteran entrepreneurs to engage with major corporations and federal agencies."I am deeply honored to be selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who," said Keith King. "This recognition is not just about me—it reflects the dedication and resilience of all veteran business owners striving for success. At NVBDC, we remain committed to creating opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs and ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve."Beyond his work with NVBDC, Mr. King has a distinguished background in advertising, marketing, and public relations, with over 35 years of experience. As President and CEO of Keith King & Associates, he has built a reputation for excellence in strategic consulting, media buying, and business development. His extensive career includes key sales management positions in Radio, Television, and Magazines, having worked for the parent corporations of ABC (Capital Cities, WJR radio, 8 years), CBS (Viacom, WLTI-FM, 2 years), and other broadcast organizations.He also held senior management and partner positions at various advertising agencies, including VP Media Director and EVP of New Business Development, before forming Keith King & Associates in 1998. With his industry recognition as a retail, co-op, and vendor expert, Mr. King has developed and implemented integrated advertising and marketing programs that have significantly impacted businesses nationwide.His contributions to veteran advocacy extend beyond NVBDC. Mr. King spent nine years as Governor John Engler’s appointee as Chairman of the Public Relations Committee for the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Monument Commission, where he successfully raised over $3.2 million in funds and created award-winning Public Service Campaigns. Governor Engler also appointed him to the Board of Trustees of the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, overseeing a $50 million trust benefiting Michigan veterans. As Chairman of the Board for three years and an officer for seven years, Mr. King managed a full staff in Lansing and 80 county committees, overseeing hundreds of staff and volunteers while dispersing an average of $4 million per year in grants to veterans in need.Keith King enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, where he completed Military Police Advanced Training before being deployed to Vietnam. His military honors include the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with a device (M-60 machine gun), the Vietnam Service Medal (with two bronze service stars), the Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Medal. He is the past Michigan State Commander of the Vietnam Veterans of America and continues to hold leadership positions within the organization. Additionally, he is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc.Committed to lifelong learning, Mr. King studied Communications at the University of Pittsburgh in the late 1980s. Over the past 20+ years, he has completed numerous industry sales and management training programs through organizations such as the RAB, TVB, INTV, NAB, DMA, and the Sterling Institute. He holds an Associate's Degree in Business Management with Honors from Macomb County Community College in Warren, MI.Marquis Who’s Who, established in 1899, selects individuals for inclusion based on their career achievements, prominence, and impact in their respective fields. Mr. King’s recognition underscores his unwavering commitment to veteran business success and his leadership in fostering economic opportunities for those who have served.As the nation’s leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, NVBDC is dedicated to creating new pathways for certified veteran entrepreneurs to expand into global markets. At our recent National Conference, NVBDC signed a strategic partnership agreement with the International Trade Administration (ITA), further strengthening our commitment to helping certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) access international trade opportunities.By working with organizations such as EXIM Bank, NVBDC is committed to breaking barriers and opening doors for veteran-owned businesses to compete in the international marketplace. From export financing solutions to strategic market entry guidance, our goal is to ensure NVBDC-certified companies have the tools and support needed to grow beyond U.S. borders.The NVBDC congratulates Keith King on this well-deserved honor and remains steadfast in its mission to certify and support veteran-owned businesses nationwide.For more information about NVBDC and its mission, visit www.nvbdc.org

