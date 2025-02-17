NVBDC’s Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller Highlights Veteran Business Opportunities on Veterans Radio

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, NVBDC’s President, recently appeared on Veterans Radio to discuss the organization’s mission, veteran business certification, and the vital resources available to veteran entrepreneurs. The interview, which aired on February 16, 2025, is available on Veterans Radio.During the discussion, Brigadier General Miller emphasized NVBDC’s commitment to empowering veteran business owners by providing nationally recognized certification and access to corporate and government contracting opportunities. He detailed how NVBDC’s efforts help veteran-owned businesses build credibility and compete in supplier diversity programs.“The NVBDC is dedicated to ensuring that service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve,” said Brigadier General Miller. “Through our certification program, we help veteran entrepreneurs gain access to billions of dollars in corporate and government contracts.”Veterans Radio is a platform committed to telling the stories of veterans, their successes, and the challenges they face. Brigadier General Miller’s appearance provided a unique opportunity to highlight NVBDC’s role in advocating for veteran business owners and ensuring they have the resources to succeed.Veteran entrepreneurs and corporations seeking to engage with certified veteran-owned businesses are encouraged to visit www.nvbdc.org for more information.Listeners can also check out NVBDC’s Podcasting page to find where to listen: https://nvbdc.buzzsprout.com/ About Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller:Since retiring in 2012 from the Military and his Civilian Job as a Senior Vice President of an Electronics company based in Detroit, General Miller has dedicated his time and energy toward Veteran health care issues, Veteran employment, and creating opportunities for Veteran businesses He served as the Deputy Commanding General of the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard until his retirement in 2012, completing 33 years of service as an Infantryman. A combat veteran with service in Afghanistan, he served as the senior military advisor to the Corps commander of the Afghan Army and commanded all Embedded Tactical Trainers based in Kandahar.Currently, General Miller is the President of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), which provides certification for veteran-owned businesses. Under his leadership, NVBDC has certified over 3,000 veteran-owned businesses, allowing them to engage with over 180 major corporations in the United States.He has also been involved in the establishment of the Eisenhower Veteran Care Project at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Sanctioned and approved by the Air Force, National Guard, and supported by state and local entities, the project was created to provide PTSD and TBI treatment for both male and female veterans.Additionally, he serves as the Executive Vice President of the 2nd Region, Association of the United States Army, where he coordinates activities for the 104,000 members in the region, focusing on providing support and services for soldiers and their families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.