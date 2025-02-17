Canned Salmon Demand to Propel Market from to $6.89 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Adoption of Western-Style Diets and Health-Focused Eating Driving Popularity of Canned Salmon in Asia

Rockville, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated research report by Fact.MR, the global canned salmon market is projected to reach a size of US$ 3.46 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Since canned salmon is so convenient and has many health advantages, its demand is rising worldwide. This adaptable seafood choice is becoming more and more well-liked in a variety of markets, from developing countries looking for inexpensive, wholesome protein sources to health-conscious customers in developed countries.



Recent emphasis on the heart and brain health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids has brought canned salmon to light as a readily available superfood. Busy homes and those planning for crises find its lengthy shelf life and ready-to-eat character appealing. The popularity of canned salmon is growing due to sustainability concerns, as many manufacturers now provide alternatives that are sourced sustainably. This is consistent with consumers' increasing desire for ecologically responsible food options.

As Western-style diets continue to gain popularity, canned salmon is finding new markets in Asia, where fish intake is historically strong. In the meanwhile, it is becoming a mainstay of diets focused on health in North America and Europe. Salmon in a can is projected to become even more popular as lean proteins and omega-3s continue to be highlighted in global health trends, solidifying salmon's position on pantry shelves everywhere.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global canned salmon market is forecasted to reach a revenue of US$ 6.89 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold a market share of 23.2% in 2024.

The market in East Asia is set to reach US$ 857 million in 2024 and account for a global market share of 24.8% in 2024.

The South Korea market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Among all the forms of canned salmon, chunks are expected to hold a market share of 55.6% by 2034.

“Manufacturers are responding to diverse consumer preferences with new flavors and product forms, such as roasted and smoked salmon, enhancing market appeal. The trend towards healthier dietary choices is supporting the rise in canned salmon consumption,” reports Fact.MR analyst.





Easy-Open Cans and Single-Serve Sizes Addressing Needs of Older Individuals

Canned salmon is a common pantry item that is becoming more and more of a gourmet element as manufacturers create intriguing new tastes and textures.

Convenient yet elegant dinner alternatives are sought after by younger customers and food connoisseurs who choose flavor-infused variations including lemon dill, smokey BBQ, and spicy sriracha.

Brands are providing low-sodium and omega-3 fortified versions for those who are health-conscious. Flaked salmon makes spreading easier, while chunky salmon works well in heartier meals. Some manufacturers are even experimenting with goods that resemble salmon jerky in an attempt to appeal to snack-loving consumers.

Salmon is being introduced to younger palates with the assistance of kid-friendly choices that have softer tastes and colorful packaging. Easy-open cans and single-serve sizes meet the demands of older individuals regarding portion management and convenience. These developments are stimulating inventive culinary uses in addition to growing the customer base.

Canned salmon is becoming more and more popular worldwide, fueling demand across all age groups, and finding its way into everything from fancy bowls of salmon to fast and wholesome snacks.

Key Market Players Driving the Canned Salmon Market

The Key players driving Canned Salmon Market include Suzanne’s Specialties; Nature’s One, Inc.; Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd.; Axiom Foods; California Natural Products (CNP); ABF Ingredients; Cargill Incorporated; ADM; Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd.; Gulshan Polyols Ltd.; Malt Products Corporation; Habib Rice Products Ltd.; Lundberg.

Industry News in the Canned Salmon Market

In January 2024, King Oscar introduced three new tinned salmon products in virgin oil, expanding its seafood offerings.

In October 2023, Tempo Group acquired Nourish Foods, which had entered administration the previous month due to financial constraints and a lack of working capital.

Bumble Bee Seafoods announced enhancements to its Bumble Bee Prime product line, which now includes both canned tuna and salmon products, along with a new on-the-go snack kit format designed for convenience.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the canned salmon market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (wild, farmed), species (Atlantic, Pacific), form (skinless & boneless, chunks, fillets), category (smoked fish- in oil/deep fried, smoked fish- steamed, conventional/traditional), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

The global salmon oil market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 462.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, reaching approximately US$ 821.0 million by 2034.

Growing traction for ready to eat food is pushing the sales of frozen Alaskan salmon, which provide rich in nutrition and high-quality food with enhanced color, flavor, and taste. The frozen Alaskan salmon market will proliferate in the forthcoming years on the back for the increased demand for instant food in the rapidly changing hectic lifestyles.Top of Form

The global fish meal market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7%, increasing from US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 11 billion by 2033. Demand for crustaceans is expected to rise at a faster rate than the market average, with a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by the surging demand from the dietary supplements industry.

The global plant-based fish market is valued at US$ 183.95 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.19 billion by 2033, booming at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2023 to 2033. Plant-based fish refers to a type of seafood alternative that is made entirely from plant-based ingredients instead of actual fish.

The global frozen shrimp market is valued at approximately US$ 25.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 57.15 billion by the end of 2033. With an impressive CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 31.64 billion over the forecast period.Top of FormBottom of Form Top of Form

