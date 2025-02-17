Michael Pariente Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Pariente, President and Founder of Pariente Law Firm, was recently featured as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates. During the episode, Michael shared his extensive expertise as a criminal defense attorney with over two decades of experience, offering insights into his aggressive approach to criminal defense and the importance of clear communication in legal matters.

Chris Voss, host of That's Right, commended Michael’s expertise and perspective, saying, “The conversations we have on That's Right are truly enlightening, and Michael Pariente’s approach to criminal defense is nothing short of insightful. His determination to fight for his clients and his deep understanding of the legal system is evident in every conversation.”

Throughout the episode, Michael discussed his philosophy of defending clients, his emphasis on maintaining open communication, and his determination to aggressively fight for his clients' futures. He also touched on his extensive experience in criminal defense, ranging from misdemeanor violations to more complex felony offenses, and how his hands-on experience shapes the way he approaches each case.



About Michael Pariente:

Michael Pariente is a seasoned criminal defense attorney with more than two decades of experience serving clients in Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. As the President and Founder of Pariente Law Firm, Michael is known for his tough and proactive approach to defending clients against a wide range of criminal charges. His focus on minimizing the stress of the criminal justice system through clear communication and aggressive legal tactics has made him a trusted advocate for those facing serious legal challenges.

Michael's extensive experience spans all areas of criminal defense, including white collar crimes, drug offenses, and violent crimes. He is committed to helping his clients understand their options and providing them with the legal representation they need to secure the best possible outcome.

Michael holds a Juris Doctor from Baylor School of Law and has a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. He is licensed to practice in Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, and the U.S. District Courts of Nevada and the Northern and Western Districts of Texas. Prior to founding Pariente Law Firm, Michael gained valuable experience as an Assistant Federal Public Defender, where he gained firsthand insight into the challenges faced by those charged with criminal offenses.

In addition to his legal practice, Michael is an active member of organizations such as the Nevada Association of Criminal Justice and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. His commitment to staying informed on current legal trends ensures that he continues to provide the best possible representation for his clients.

For more information about Michael Pariente and Pariente Law Firm, visit www.parientelaw.com

