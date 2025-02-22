LA Staffing Agency Launches Solution to Fund and Help Offset Cost of Groceries

Love to Save Money on Health-Food and Groceries? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous Supermarket gift cards #ourmomsmarket #saveongroceries #healthfood Love to Save Money on Health-Food and Groceries? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous Supermarket gift cards #ourmomsmarket #saveongroceries #healthfood Love to Save Money on Health-Food and Groceries? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous Supermarket gift cards #ourmomsmarket #saveongroceries #healthfood

Recruiting for Good (R4G) Generates proceeds by delivering staffing services; and will fund supermarket gift cards. People who make referrals; earn savings.

Now you can use your social network to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn generous gift cards for health-food at your favorite Supermarket!” — Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful community causes, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good will deliver staffing services to fund and help offset the cost of food (groceries). People who successfully make referrals earn gift cards.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet, Carlos Cymerman, "Our sweet solution is perfect Health-Conscious Professionals, moms, and grandmas too; trying their best to provide for their kids."1. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; by introducing an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction earns up to 50% of the finder's Fee in Supermarket Gift Cards.Carlos Cymerman Adds, "Love to save money on groceries; participate in our social solution to benefit your life and loved ones!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Save Money on Groceries? Join the club! Participate in referral program to earn Generous gift cards for your favorite health-food neighborhood supermarkets; "Erewhon, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods." To learn more visit www.FoodGoodforYou.com Funded By Recruiting for Good

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.