PracticeLink Launches PRO Marketing Services to Help Healthcare Employers Meet Hiring Needs

Innovative end-to-end recruitment marketing initiative provides customized approach, targeted reach and data-driven results for healthcare organizations

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce the launch of PracticeLink PRO Marketing, the one-stop innovative marketing initiative to transform recruitment strategies for healthcare organizations.

Using PracticeLink’s PRO Marketing offerings, employers across the entire scope of the healthcare industry can positively attract and engage top-tier candidates while leveraging PracticeLink’s physician marketing expertise to make employment opportunities more visible in more places, while also building hiring pipelines and quickly filling open positions.

“In today’s competitive healthcare landscape, organizations are in a constant battle not only to attract qualified professionals but also to ensure they are a perfect fit for their culture and mission,” said Lee Ratliff, Digital Marketing Strategist at PracticeLink. “Recognizing this critical need, we created PRO Marketing to enhance organizations’ ability to reach, engage and ultimately hire the best possible physicians and providers.

“Using a custom approach that is tailored to your organization, our team can work to build a campaign that matches your unique needs and budget. With our targeted reach, our specialists will pair qualified candidates with hard-to-fill opportunities through strategic marketing channels. Using our proven data-driven model and the most cutting-edge geotargeting technology, PRO Marketing can optimize your overall strategy with actionable insights and measurable outcomes,” Lee concluded.

“These new services go beyond our renowned job board to encompass a variety of marketing strategies tailored specifically to the needs of the healthcare sector,” said Ken Allman, PracticeLink CEO and Founder. “We take an active, holistic approach to talent acquisition combining multiple threads into a cohesive strategy that’s unique to the organization – from social media campaigns that showcase the organization’s culture to email, text and even print campaigns to maintain engagement and pique interest and much, much more.”

PracticeLink continues to offer its renowned PracticeLink Job Board, which is free for physicians to search and respond to job opportunities from 8,000 hospitals, medical groups and private practices listing more than 40,000 physician job opportunities. For recruiters, PracticeLink offers PracticeLink Recruitment Management System, which provides the ultimate suite of physician recruitment tools for in-house recruiters. PracticeLink also offers PracticeLink Magazine, the free, award-winning career advancement publication for physicians that reaches 95,000 residents through quarterly themed issues. Click here to request your free subscription.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they're needed most.

