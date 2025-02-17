Curt Shewell Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curt Shewell, Director of Growth at Z Realty and Team Impact Leader at eXp Realty, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss. Shewell discussed his experience in scaling real estate businesses, the importance of leadership in driving success, and the role of team culture in exceeding client expectations.

Chris Voss, renowned negotiator and host of That's Right, commented on the value of Shewell’s appearance on the show, saying, "Curt Shewell brings a wealth of insight on leadership and team growth that is invaluable. His approach to fostering culture and motivating top talent is a perfect example of how great leadership drives not only business results but personal success as well. These conversations are always enlightening, and Curt’s insights are a great asset to any audience."

Curt Shewell has developed a reputation for his ability to inspire and lead real estate teams to achieve exceptional results. Through visionary leadership and a focus on operational excellence, Shewell has helped his teams exceed sales goals while transforming agents’ businesses and lives.



About Curt Shewell:

Curt Shewell is the Director of Growth at Z Realty and Team Impact Leader at eXp Realty, where he leverages his extensive experience in sales and marketing to drive business growth and success. With a proven track record at both national and regional levels, Curt excels in training, coaching, and motivating real estate agents to exceed their goals and deliver exceptional client results.

He specializes in growth and expansion, visionary leadership, operational excellence, and goal setting. Curt’s passion for creating a strong team culture and attracting top sales talent has led to the development of one of the most successful and cohesive teams in the area.

Curt strongly believes in the values and systems within eXp Realty and is dedicated to helping agents not only transform their business but also their lives. He brings a unique combination of motivational leadership, strategic vision, and practical coaching to inspire success within his teams.

For more information on Curt Shewell and his work, visit www.partnerwithcurtshewell.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.