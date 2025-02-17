Submit Release
Re: Road closure RT 14 Irasburg

The roadway is open now for traffic



Thank you 

VSP Derby

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, February 17, 2025 9:14 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure RT 14 Irasburg

 

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

VT Route 14 by house number 4161  is closed due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully



Regards

VSP Derby 

