Ryoko PRO: Next-Generation Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot for Seamless Global Connectivity

Ryoko introduces the PRO version of its portable Wi-Fi hotspot, offering upgraded features for smooth internet access worldwide.

New York, NY , Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staying connected while traveling or working remotely is now more effortless than ever with the launch of the Ryoko PRO, the latest version of the popular Ryoko portable Wi-Fi hotspot. Designed for travelers, remote professionals, and everyday users, the Ryoko PRO delivers high-speed, secure internet access in over 70 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. With an enhanced battery life, improved connectivity, and a compact, easy-to-use design, users can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and communication without worrying about data limits or expensive roaming fees.



Ryoko PRO

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Ryoko PRO offers superior performance, longer battery life, and enhanced network reliability, making it an essential companion for those who require dependable internet access on the go. Whether navigating unfamiliar locations, conducting business while traveling, or maintaining a stable connection at home, the device provides a practical, flexible, and cost-effective solution.

Unlike conventional hotspots that require complex setups and long-term contracts, Ryoko PRO follows a hassle-free, prepaid model with no contract- no roaming fees, cancel anytime. This feature allows users to purchase data as prepaid and can be cancelled anytime. Its flexibility makes it a valuable option for frequent travelers, digital nomads, and anyone needing reliable internet without hidden costs.

Reliable, High-Speed Connectivity Anywhere

Designed to support multiple devices simultaneously—including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart home systems—the Ryoko PRO ensures seamless internet access for both work and entertainment. The device’s battery provides up to 8 hours of WiFi life that keeps the user connected with no interruptions and can go up to 10 hours with an upgrade purchased separately. This extended battery life is ideal for long trips, remote work sessions, and outdoor adventures, reducing the need for frequent recharging.

Equipped with advanced security features, the Ryoko PRO provides tools that protect users from cyber threats and unsecured public networks. Unlike free public Wi-Fi, where sensitive data can be exposed to hackers, this device offers a private, password-protected connection with encryption protocols that safeguard personal and business information. Travelers and remote workers can confidently handle transactions, access private accounts, and easily communicate securely.

Fast and Efficient Performance

Speed and reliability are at the core of the Ryoko PRO experience. The device supports high-speed 4G LTE connectivity, enabling smooth video streaming, seamless browsing, and lag-free video calls. Users can count on a stable and fast internet connection, whether uploading photos, using GPS navigation, or managing work emails. The device intelligently selects the best available network based on location, ensuring optimal performance wherever users travel.

Cost-Effective and Easy to Use

The Ryoko PRO is designed to eliminate excessive roaming charges and overpriced mobile data plans. With flexible top-up options, users can purchase data when needed, avoiding unnecessary hassle. Affordable data plans are available through the official Ryoko website, allowing users to control their internet usage without hidden fees.

Setting up the Ryoko PRO device is simple and requires no technical expertise. It comes with a pre-installed sim and activated within minutes. Its sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to carry in a pocket, purse, or backpack, ensuring instant internet access anytime, anywhere.

Learn More

For more details on the Ryoko PRO portable Wi-Fi hotspot, visit https://getryoko.com/.

About Ryoko PRO

Ryoko PRO is a next-generation portable Wi-Fi hotspot designed for seamless global connectivity. With high-speed 4G LTE coverage in over 70 countries, it provides reliable browsing, streaming, and communication without hidden contracts or fees, making it the ultimate travel-friendly internet solution.

