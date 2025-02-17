Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp to Close for Construction of New Ramp, Courtesy Dock and Parking Lot Expansion

Construction will start soon at Ingrams Pond near Millsboro on a new DNREC boat ramp, with courtesy dock and expanded parking lot for boat trailers /DNREC photo

Completion of DNREC Project Expected by Start of Summer

The Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp near Millsboro will be closed as of Monday, Feb. 24 for construction of a new ramp and an expanded ramp parking lot, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife project will include replacement of the existing boat ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, and expansion of the parking lot to accommodate boating trailers.

The Ingrams Pond project is expected to be completed by the end of May in time for the peak boating and fishing season.

While the Ingrams Pond ramp and parking lot are inaccessible, anglers are encouraged to use the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Millsboro Pond Boat Ramp, which is the nearest alternative for launching a boat to fish in the area.

For more information related to the Ingrams Pond fishing area closure, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov;

