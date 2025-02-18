Nothreat Closes Seed Round, Confirming £40 Million Valuation to Combat AI-Driven Cyber Threats

Nothreat’s CEO Sergej Kostenko

Nothreat™, an innovative cybersecurity company, has successfully closed its seed funding round, confirming its valuation at £40 million.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™ , an innovative cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven security and IoT (Internet of Things) protection, has successfully closed its seed funding round at an undisclosed amount, confirming its valuation at £40 million. The investment, validated by Algara Group, reflects strong market confidence in Nothreat’s ability to combat the growing wave of AI-powered cyber threats and secure interconnected digital environments.The cybersecurity market is expanding rapidly, with forecasts predicting growth from $183 billion in 2024 to $292 in 2028, driven by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks leveraging artificial intelligence. Similarly, the IoT cybersecurity sector is projected to reach $39.6 billion by 2033, being one of the IoT market key enablers, underscoring the urgency for robust security solutions as billions of connected devices become prime targets.At the core of Nothreat’s breakthrough is its innovative, AI-powered IoT firewall – AIoT Defend. In today’s expansive digital infrastructure, organizations rely on vast networks of edge devices — each of which presents its own security challenge. Traditional hardware firewalls can hardly be deployed on every single device, especially the smallest ones. Nothreat’s software-based firewall is exceptionally lightweight, enabling direct deployment on almost any Edge IoT device. By leveraging a finely tuned AI trained on clean, high-quality data, the solution offers robust, adaptive protection against even zero-day attacks while simplifying overall security management.Nothreat’s innovation is also grounded in extensive research and development, reinforced through published academic papers. This commitment is exemplified by our US & EU patent-pending technology, Nothreat CyberEcho, which underpins our overall security framework with advanced, clone-based traps to divert attackers from critical assets. Together, all these advancements create an adaptive security framework that has been proven to improve threat detection by an average of 55% over conventional solutions.Nothreat is trusted by major enterprises, demonstrating its credibility and scalability in the industry. The company is working with Lenovo to enhance IoT edge device security. Additionally, Nothreat is supporting Azerconnect Group in strengthening cybersecurity efforts at COP29, one of the world’s most significant climate conferences organized by the United Nations. Also, Nothreat is securing the digital infrastructure of Pafos FC, a leading Cyprus European football club, ensuring robust protection against cyber threats.“AI-generated cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and traditional security measures are struggling to keep up,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. “We are building solutions that anticipate, detect, and neutralize threats before they can cause harm. This investment allows us to push our research further, expand our global footprint, and equip businesses and governments with next-generation cybersecurity defenses.”The funding round was backed by Algara Group, a UAE-based Multi-family office specialising in wealth management and strategic investments across various industries, including security and technology. “Effective cybersecurity is not just about responding to threats but proactively anticipating and neutralizing them before they cause harm. Nothreat’s patent-pending technology, combined with its advanced AI-driven approach, positions the company at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, providing organizations with a strategic advantage in protecting their critical assets,” stated Andrey Draganov, the founder of Algara Group.With this investment, Nothreat will expand its AI security research, scale operations into new markets, and deepen partnerships with enterprises and public-sector organizations. As AI-powered cyber threats continue to grow in complexity, Nothreat is positioned to lead the next wave of cybersecurity innovation.About NothreatNothreat is a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, offering real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. Our Continuous Learning AI detects zero-day threats with 99% accuracy, identifying 55% more attacks than conventional systems. A key innovation is AIoT Defend, a lightweight, software-based firewall designed for IoT devices. Consuming only about 2 MB of RAM, it provides real-time, on-device protection without additional hardware.Other products include CyberEcho with US and UK patent-pending Clone-Based Traps technology, the AI-driven Cybersecurity Event System (CES), and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Nothreat’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing firewalls, requiring minimum infrastructure changes.WebsiteAbout Algara GroupAlgara Group is a boutique Multi-Family Office based in Dubai. Algara Group was founded with the purpose of investing capital by combining in optimal proportions prudence with innovation, bespoke with holism, and sustainability with performance.Website

