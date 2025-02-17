Van Boxel Building Supply to Exhibit at the 2025 International Roofing Expo in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Supply, a leading provider of high-quality roofing materials and equipment, is excited to announce its participation in the International Roofing Expo (IRE) 2025, taking place from February 19-21, 2025, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

As one of the most anticipated events in the roofing and exterior construction industry, IRE 2025 will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, and industry professionals from across the globe. Van Boxel Supply will be exhibiting its latest roofing products, innovative materials, and cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of roofing professionals.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the International Roofing Expo this year,” said a representative at Van Boxel Supply. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with roofing contractors, builders, and distributors, showcase our latest product innovations, and demonstrate how Van Boxel Supply is shaping the future of the roofing industry.”

Attendees visiting Van Boxel Supply Booth #13124 at Exhibit Hall will have the opportunity to:

✔ Explore the latest in premium roofing materials, fasteners, and waterproofing solutions

✔ Network with Van Boxel Supply’s team of industry experts

✔ Learn about choosing the right materials for your projects

Van Boxel Supply invites all roofing professionals to visit Booth #13124 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio to discover how their top-of-the-line products can improve efficiency, durability, and performance for roofing projects of all sizes.

For more information about Van Boxel Supply’s participation in IRE 2025 or to schedule a meeting at the event, please visit vanboxelsupply.com or contact 440-721-1504.

About Van Boxel Supply:

Van Boxel Supply is a trusted name in the roofing industry, providing high-quality roofing materials, fasteners, tools, and accessories to contractors, builders, and distributors across North America. With a commitment to innovation, durability, and customer satisfaction, Van Boxel Supply continues to be a go-to resource for roofing professionals seeking superior products and expert guidance.



