Be Part of the Next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

​MADISON, Wis. – Current high school juniors can apply now for the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will accept council applications through March 31, 2025.

"Farmers and agriculture have been the backbone of our state for generations. We must continue to bolster this industry so that it remains a central part of our state's future, and that means preparing new generations of farmers, producers, and agricultural leaders," said Gov. Evers. "2025 is the Year of the Kid in Wisconsin, so I'm encouraging students to participate in the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, which provides a great opportunity for young people to be a part of building that future."

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council meets virtually each month of the school year to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry. Students who will be seniors during the 2025 – 2026 school year are encouraged to apply.

“I am proud the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will begin its sixth year in the fall," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The council is a great opportunity for young people who are enthusiastic about agriculture to connect with DATCP staff and industry leaders."

DATCP seeks to have 15 members with at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats will be filled with at-large members. A map and listing of which counties are located in each of the nine districts is available at https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

“Being part of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has allowed me to expand my knowledge and interest in agricultural policy," shared Makayla Staudinger, a council member from De Pere. “The council has played a significant role in my career exploration, and I would encourage any senior interested in ag to apply."

The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants. Members serve a one-year term on the council.

“The former and current council members are outstanding representatives of the agricultural industry," added Romanski. “The council members provide valuable perspective about Wisconsin agriculture to me and the DATCP team in each session."

New in 2025, the application form is now electronic to streamline the process for students. Through a brief essay and one-minute video, applicants must share information about their current involvement in agriculture and their future education or career plans.

“The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has been an amazing way to learn more about Wisconsin agriculture, DATCP, and myself," concluded Jordan Berg, a council member from Neillsville. “I highly recommend applying to be on the council to anyone interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. No matter what your interests are, there is something for everyone."

Council members will receive a certificate at the completion of their term. To access the application and additional information, visit https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

