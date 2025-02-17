Scientists and representatives of universities, as well as the Polish scientific community and those interested in multi-level cooperation with Polish institutions, are invited to participate in the “Polish-American scientific&academic cooperation. Meetup Chicago 2025” event, to be held on February 24, 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join for a unique gathering in Chicago this February 24th as NAWA, Northeastern Illinois University, and the Kościuszko Foundation's Chicago chapter host an enlightening session on the dynamic academic collaborations between Poland and the USA. Whether you are a researcher looking to embark on a new scientific project, or just interested in the academic ties that bind the two nations, this meeting is for you.

The meeting will open with a panel discussing the experiences of alumni from international exchange programs, providing insights into the real impacts and benefits of academic exchanges. Following this, a second session will feature discussions with representatives from both Polish and American institutions. These talks will focus on exploring the various international exchange programs and the strategic partnerships that enhance educational and scientific exchanges.

Additionally, the event will highlight the extensive offerings and opportunities for international cooperation provided by Polish universities and NAWA. There will also be ample time allocated for networking, allowing attendees to discuss and explore topics of mutual interest in more depth.

The meeting will take place at the Alumni Hall, Student Union, Northeastern Illinois University, located at 5500 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago. Doors open from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

To participate in the meeting, registration is required.

Agenda and registration: https://nawa.gov.pl/en/nawa/news/polish-american-scientific-academic-cooperation-meetup-chicago-2025-on-february-24

The meeting will be conducted in English.

This prestigious event is under the honorary patronage of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington and the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, with cooperation from the Polish Cultural Institute NY and Fulbright Poland. We look forward to unveiling the detailed agenda soon and welcoming everyone interested in fostering closer academic and scientific ties between Poland and the USA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d6537ca-505b-486c-8fce-c925ea7ce7e3

Contact details: Marta Chrostowska-Walenta phone +48 532 755 624 e-mail Marta.Chrostowska-Walenta@nawa.gov.pl

