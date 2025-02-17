Make-A-Wish International Network Expands to Tanzania, Transforming Lives of Children with Critical Illnesses

Make-A-Wish and TLM staff and volunteers with wish child Kuyela Wish Child Kuyela Niels Berndsen, Eliwangu Mlaki, Jane Chegeni, Lilian Ndyetabula, Luciano Manzo

Local Charity Tumaini La Maisha (TLM) to operate Make-A-Wish Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tumaini La Maisha and Make-A-Wish International celebrated the official launch of Make-A-Wish Tanzania at the Sea Cliff Hotel in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, coinciding with International Childhood Cancer Day. This milestone marks the first member of the Make-A-Wish International network based in Africa, opening the door for children facing critical illnesses to experience the life-changing impact of a wish come true.

Make-A-Wish Tanzania will be run as a program of Tumaini La Maisha (TLM), a charity dedicated to ensuring access to quality services for children with cancer in Tanzania. TLM treats approximately 1,000 children with cancer annually across multiple sites in Tanzania, though the need remains great, with an estimated 4,500 children currently affected by cancer.

Make-A-Wish is now present in almost 50 countries and territories and has granted more than 585,000 wishes worldwide, transforming the lives of children and their families. Research underscores the benefits of wish-granting as a therapeutic complement for children undergoing treatment, improving physical, emotional, and social well-being while inspiring hope and optimism. In fact, 98% of wish children and their families surveyed agree that the wish experience is important for every child living with critical illness.

The launch event also saw the one first wishes to be granted by Make-A-Wish Tanzania come true in real time for 11-year-old Kuyela from Tabora. Kuyela is living with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and soccer is a big a part of his life, whether that's kicking a ball about with his friends our watching the games on TV. Kuyela’s smile lit up the room as his simple wish to have a jersey from his favorite club, Simba SC was granted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Make-A-Wish Tanzania as the first member of our network in Africa and to work with TLM to bring the power of a wish to children in Tanzania,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “This launch brings us closer to our goal of reaching every eligible child. Together, we can restore childhood to children facing critical illnesses, bringing lasting positive impacts for them and their families.”

Trish Scanlan, CEO of TLM, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We are honored to launch Make-A-Wish Tanzania and bring the healing power of a wish to children facing critical illnesses. Our mission is to provide quality cancer treatment to children and improve cure rates. Partnering with Make-A-Wish International allows us to enhance this mission by incorporating the transformative therapy of wish granting.”

Make-A-Wish Tanzania will collaborate closely with doctors, nurses, social workers, and families to identify eligible children aged 3 to 17 living with critical illnesses. Each wish will be tailored to the child’s unique interests, creating a personalized and unforgettable experience. Initially, the organization will work with Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam to identify and support eligible children. With the help of donors, sponsors, and volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish Tanzania aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Tanzania, see www.wearetlm.org.

